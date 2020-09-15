‘Make an article stand alone,’ is my typical writing goal. However, this week will be an exception. This is Part 2 of the peach harvest.
After reading about our major theft in the village, one friend messaged me in good fun and said “Your article was just peachy.”
She then had the audacity to ask “Is squirrel season open?” When I posed the question of “Are you suggesting he might poach?” she just responded “LOL” (laughing out loud). I informed her that squirrel season runs from August 1 to January 31.
In the late winter of recent years, I have observed squirrels getting so hungry that they strip bark off of neighborhood area trees. This fall it is easy to watch their raids into the Eriksen corn field that is adjacent to two sides of our acreage, after getting every walnut off of our multiple walnut trees. Looks like a little population control is in order.
Our first squirrel was cooked in a crock pot until the meat fell off the bone, tasting a lot like the dark meat of chicken in my brown rice and mushroom gravy supper. The meal received rave reviews from my husband. Jim now wants to get a bumper sticker that says “Eat more squirrel.” More recipes will soon be researched in anticipation of a bountiful harvest.
Last year, when we were still taking Airbnb guests, one couple from Arkansas was headed to North Dakota. Their son was stationed there in the Air Force and had asked for some food from home. A cooler filled with wild game was being delivered. When the Arkansas guest was walking around our backyard, he said of a squirrel chattering at us from a tree, “Tree chicken.”
Another friend from Lincoln, relayed that a neighbor of hers also had problems with peach depredation by squirrels. It is well known locally that raccoons will annihilate a sweet corn patch and deer will wreck havoc in a garden. We never imagined that squirrels could wipe out our peach crop, yet peach fattened squirrel does taste so good.
Love livin’ in Craig.