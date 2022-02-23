Funeral services for Peggy Memmott were held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Craig Cemetery. She passed away Feb. 9, 2022, at Crowell Home in Blair.
Peggy was born in 1934 to Marion (Mac) and Jenny Burnette (Lester) McMullin in Craig.
Peggy attended school in Craig where she later graduated. She married Robert Lund (deceased) in 1952. They had five children: Coleen, Ginger, Brad, Monte and Nathan. She married Heber Memmott in 1975 and moved to Nephi, Utah.
With only a high school education, she became a circuit court judge before she retired. After Heber’s death in 2008, she moved back to Nebraska to be closer to her family.
She loved painting and gardening. Many of her paintings still hang on the walls of her families’ homes. She loved scrapbooking and card-making. She was a devout Christian her whole life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Monte and husband Heber.
Survivors include her two daughters: Coleen (Bill) Campbell of Kansas City, Missouri, Ginger (Tom) Austin of Blair; her two sons: Brad (Denise) Lund of Canton, Michigan, and Nathan (Connie) Lund of Tekamah; stepchildren: Dale Memmott of Tennessee, Lyn (Blaine) Soelberg of Payette, Idaho, Paul (Shelly) Memmott, Joel (Sheri) Memmott, and Jane Memmott all of Salem, Oregon, and Carol Teigen of Norco, California.
On the Lund side of the family there are 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. On the Memmott side of the family there are 13 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.