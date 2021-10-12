Pender claims net win over Tigers, EHC tourney this week

The Tigers faced a fellow Class C2 opponent in the Pender Pendragons Oct. 5. While Tekamah-Herman didn’t win the overall match, the team battled to the end and did win one set before falling 21-25, 25-14, 20-25 and 27-29. The fourth game was an extraordinary back-and-forth affair with the Tigers showing great heart and tenacity.
The team was paced by Kennedy Pagels who had 17 kills and two aces in the match. Elena Jetensky contributed 14 kills and had a solo block against Pender’s big attackers.
Aubrynn Sheets had 14 digs and also served two aces. Preslee Hansen also had 14 digs. Rylee Lawson had 11 dogs and 34 assists. She and Neelei Walpole also had 100 percent serving rates with six and seven serves, respectively. Kaitlyn Quick and Carly Freidel combined for a block, as well.
Prior to the game, senior Brynn Schmidt was honored for reaching the 500 career kill milestone. Coach Manni Belfrage presented Schmidt with a silver volleyball in a brief, but tearful, ceremony.
Schmidt, who has been with the varsity team since her freshman year, currently sits at fifth on all-time list at 604 kills. She recently passed Alex Langley who had 582 kills from 2006-2009. Coach Belfrage said Schmidt’s achievement is a testament to her and her team’s ability to work together and get it done.
Belfrage’s squad went 1-2 in tournament play at Raymond Central on Oct. 2. the Tigers dropped a 25-20, 25-9 decision to the host Mustangs in their tourney opener. Jetensky notched four kills and four digs for the Tigers.
They bounced back with a straights sets win over Class B Crete by scores of 25-22 and 25-21. Jetensky and Pagels each clicked for half a dozen kills as Lawson logged 17 assists. Schmidt and Sheets had 10 digs apiece.
In the finale, Arlington claimed a 25-12, 25-20 win, handing the Tigers sixth place in the eight-team meet. Jetensky’s five kills topped the Tiger ledger.
Schmidt picked up six digs. Sheets, Jetensky and Hansen scored five each.
The Tigers were slated to visit North Bend Central last Thursday and state-ranked Wisner-Pilger tonight (Tuesday) before venturing into East Husker Conference tournament play on Thursday night at Oakland-Craig. Official brackets have the Tigers taking on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 6 p.m. on the O-C court. The winner gets the third-seeded Knights at 7. The winner advances into semifinal action at West Point-Beemer on Saturday afternoon.
Howells-Dodge has the top seed, Clarkson/Leigh is seeded second and Wisner-Pilger is fourth. All three host first round matches Thursday night.
The schools that don’t make the semifinals will be placed by seed into triangular brackets for matches at West Point on Saturday.