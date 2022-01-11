Perfect weather for a good book

This weather is perfect for cuddling up with a good book. Every month, we have a selection of new titles at the library.
We also have a fun activity running through the end of the month. Children, teens, and adults are invited to participate in our Winter Book Bingo.
There is still plenty of time to get in on the fun. Complete the instructions listed on the card and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card! Participants have until Jan. 31 to fill out their bingo cards.
This is a fun way to enjoy the season through books and also branch out into different genres. And who doesn’t love some friendly competition?
One of our new books this month is “Orphans of the Storm” by Celia Imrie. If you enjoy facts and fiction about the Titanic, then this story is for you. Here is a plot summary from the publisher: “Nice, France, 1911: After three years of marriage, young seamstress Marcela Caretto has finally had enough. Her husband, Michael, an ambitious tailor, has become cruel and controlling and she determines to get a divorce. But while awaiting the judge’s decision on the custody of their two small boys, Michael receives news that changes everything. Meanwhile fun-loving New York socialite Margaret Hays is touring Europe with some friends. Restless, she resolves to head home aboard the most celebrated steamer in the world—RMS Titanic. As the ship sets sail for America, carrying two infants bearing false names, the paths of Marcela, Michael and Margaret cross—and nothing will ever be the same again.”
Other new books this month include: “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “Flight Risk” by Joy Castro, “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “A Lighthouse Christmas” by Jenny Hale, “Burning Bright Things” by Lisa Harding, “The Ballerinas” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale, and “Invisible” by Danielle Steel.
If it’s simply too cold to venture out, the library also offers access to OverDrive, which is a digital library consortium provided to us by the Nebraska Library Commission. A library card is all you need to access more than 25,000 digital titles, including books, audiobooks, and magazines from your phone or tablet. And the best part? It’s free!