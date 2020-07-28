A Carroll Pearson Memorial trophy from the Burt County Fair swine show is staying in the same house.
Eight-year-old Tye Penke won grand champion market gilt honors, his brother, Tate, won the market barrow show last year.
But Tye’s win might have been harder earned. During the final drive, his partner, the champion of the middleweight class, ran over the Argo 4-Her, knocking him to the ground.
But Penke picked himself up and kept showing. In the end, show judge Tyler Pickinpaugh rewarded him for his efforts.
How did that make young Penke feel?
“Pretty good,” he said with a smile.
Penke topped show ring veteran Jadyn Fleischman who won market gilt honors last year. Fleischman had the champion heavyweight while Herman’s Ella Booth showed the champion lightweight.
Fleischman also was in the hunt for champion market barrow honors, showing the reserve champion middleweight.
The 18-year-old Burt’s Best member said she came to this year’s show to compete.
She said despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, she and all the other showmen still put in the work necessary to be competitive and got to put it all together in the ring.
“It’s not always about winning,”she said. “4-H is about what you learn, how you use what you learn and the connections you make with other people.
“I had that, even with this crazy year.”
Grand champion barrow honors, and the other Pearson trophy, went to another first time winner, Kennedy Pagels. The Tekamah teenager and Burt’s Best 4-Her hit the final drive with her champion from the heavyweight ranks. Pickinpaugh called the 289-pounder “sound and extremely massive. To produce that much weight and shape, you have to know what you’re doing.”
Pagels said winning a Pearson trophy meant everything to her.
“This is my favorite thing. For awhile we didn’t think we’d even be able to have a fair and all that work would be down the drain,” she said. “This makes it all worth it.
“We got the chance and here we are.”
Oakland 4-Hers Jacob Findlay and Brylee Ahrens showed the champion lightweight and middleweight respectively.
Ahrens won the progress pig contest, getting past her sister Brennan in the final drive.
Brayden Anderson won senior showmanship. Fleischman took second and Pagels was third.
Brayden’s sister, Linden, won intermediate showmanship, finishing ahead of Brylee Ahrens and Izzy Benne.
Forrest Uhing emerged from a huge field of 31 competitors to win junior showmanship.Tate Penke was second and Joseph Findlay was third.
Complete show results are inside this week's Burt County Plaindealer.