Lacey Petersen of Tekamah pitched a no-hitter in the second game of the Burt-Dodge Bombers doubleheader in Ponca July 21 to earn the team’s second win that day.
In the opener, the Bombers trailed until the final inning. They had managed to knot the game when Brinley Stahr of Tekamah singled on an 0-1 count, scoring the go-ahead run.
Ryan Braniff of Tekamah, was the winning pitcher. She allowed six runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out two and walking one. In the field, Mundil led the team with six putouts, while Johnson had three.
Stahr, Laryn Johnson of Oakland, Hannah Ryun and Kristen Schellenberg each had one hit. Kaitlin Mundil of Logan View, Alaina Halladay, Schellenberg and Stahr each had an RBI. Johnson collected two stolen bases.
It was all Burt-Dodge in the second match. Ponca opened with three runs in the first inning, but the Bombers answered with five. They won the contest 11-4. No Ponca runners reached base due to a hit.
Petersen allowed zero hits and four runs over three innings, striking out one. Braniff had five outs in the field to help shut down the Ponca offense.
Braniff also led at the plate. She went two for two – one for a single and the other for a double—and had two RBIs. Mundil led the team with two stolen bases.
The Bombers swept Wakefield in a pair of games July 19. They defeated visiting Wakefield 8-3 in the first contest and 5-3 in the second.
A six-run blitz in the third inning crushed Wakefield, giving Burt-Dodge the edge and the win. Mundil, Schellenberg, Ryun, Jayla Van Ampting and Alaina Stephenson each drove in runs.
Van Ampting, of North Bend, went two for three at the plate to lead the Bombers. Both hits went for singles. Petersen of Tekamah hit for a double. Ryun had a team-high three RBIs.
Braniff earned the win from the pitcher’s circle. She allowed six hits and two runs over six innings, striking out 10 and walking one. Schellenberg at catcher allowed no stolen bases.
Van Ampting also led the team in fielding with three outs. Fellow North Bend stand-out Alaina Halladay contributed two outs.
It was Van Ampting who sparked the offense for the Bombers in the second game, as well. She singled on a 2-1 count to score a run in the first inning. She and Brinley Stahr of Tekamah each had one RBI.
Stephenson, Schellenberg and Ryun also had one hit each. Mundil led the team in stolen bases, collecting three of the team’s seven.
Petersen took the win for Burt-Dodge. She threw for three innings, allowing one hit and three runs while striking out seven. Braniff threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. At catcher, Schellenberg picked off two players stealing bases.