Private family graveside services were planned for Phil Carlson, 76. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery. He passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at Oakland Heights.
Philip Boyd Carlson was born to Vivian and Zona (Dinehart) Carlson on May 11, 1944 in Omaha.
Phil married Debbie Hawkins on Aug. 14, 1966, in Craig. To this union four daughters were born: Teresa (Tracy), Kathryn, Cheri, and Erin. They made their home in Craig for years, moving to Plainview, Neb., in 1991. After Phil was widowed in October 2012 and after his journey with influenza in 2015, he moved to Oakland Heights.
Phil attended Craig schools and graduated in 1963. Phil enjoyed being a Craig alumni. He served in the Army National Guard from May 1963 to December 1968. He drove truck for over 50 years beginning with his dad at Carlson Transfer and later with Associated Milk Producers. After his retirement from AMPI, he helped build tractors at Big John Manufacturing in Osmond. He also helped several farmers with harvest.
He served the Craig community as a fireman and EMT for 23 years, leading them as fire chief for 15 years. Phil continued that service in Plainview for another 24 years. He also was a member of the Craig American Legion post.
He was the best Pops to his four girls and was always there to support, to help and to love. He enjoyed his grandchildren, serving as Papa the short order chef and chauffer. He loved his family and friends dearly and kept in touch with many by phone.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Debbie.
Survivors include daughter Teresa (Patrick Howell) Carlson of Omaha; daughter Kathryn (Kenneth Smith) Carlson of Osmond, Neb.; daughter Cheri (JJ) Johansen of Oakland and their two daughters, Emma and Cadence Johansen; daughter Erin (Brian) Rutjens of Tilden, Neb., and their two sons, Ethan and Owen Rutjens; brother-in-law Bob (Deb) Hawkins of Craig; sister-in-law Leslie (Roy) Greve of Craig; many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Craig Fire and Rescue.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.