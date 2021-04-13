 Skip to main content
Pines course unkind to Tiger golfers

A cold, damp, windy day greeted golf teams at Valley April 7. Under the difficult conditions, Tekamah-Herman’s team toured the Valley Pines course in 363 to place seventh in the 16-school meet.

Brock Rogers led the Tigers with an 82, good for 10th place individually.

But Rogers was the only Tiger player to crack 90. Bret Brenneis finished at 92, Jed Hoover and Eldridge Jensen each shot 94, Thatcher Zink completed the Tiger card at 104.

Bennington claimed team honors with a 336, two shots better then Elkhorn Mt. Michael but 20 shots above their tournament winning score in 2019.

Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer was among three players finishing at 76 and claimed the gold medal after a scorecard playoff. Bishop Neumann’s Patrick Kenney and Cullen Buscher Bennington also came in at 76.

On April 12, the Tigers hosted North Bend Central and West Point-Beemer for a triangular at Northridge Country Club.

On April 15, the Tigers visit Cedar View Golf Course in Laurel for the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational. Tee time is 10 a.m.

Douglas County West Invitational

Team Results

1. Bennington, 336; 2. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 338; 3. Bishop Neumann, 342; 4. Archbishop Bergan, 343; 5. David City, 349; 6. Aquinas Catholic, 351; 7. Tekamah-Herman, 363; 8. Oakland-Craig, 370; 9. Arlington, 371; 10. Logan View, 377; 11. Platteview, 405; 12. Wahoo, 407; 13. DC West, 409; 14. Ashland-Greenwood, 410; 15. Fort Calhoun, 433; 16. Syracuse, 445.

Individual Results

1. Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 76; 2. Patrick Kenney, BN, 76; 3. Cullen Buscher, Ben, 76; 4. Jacob Goertz, EMM, 77; 5. Brady Davis, AB, 79; 6. Gavin Martin, Ben, 80; 7. Ethan Zegers, DC, 80; 8. Tylen Jakub, AC, 81; 9. Gunnar Ray, O-C, 81; 10. Brock Rogers, T-H, 82.

