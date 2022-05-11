Plaindealer reaps nine awards in NPA’s Better Newspapers Contest

The Burt County Plaindealer earned nine awards at the 2022 Nebraska Press Association’s 149th annual convention in Kearney April 29-30.
The paper earned first place for general excellence among Class B weekly newspapers and breaking news story; second place for ag ad, use of color in news and breaking news story; and third for community promotion ad, breaking news photo, single feature story and front page.
Class B is comprised of weeklies with circulations between 860 and 1,499.
Contest entries must have been published during the 2021 calendar year. More than 2,400 separate entries, representing nine dailies and 66 weeklies, were judged by members of the New York Press Association.
The general excellence category is considered an overall evaluation of the newspaper. Entrants were asked to submit one issue from May and one from October and a third edition consecutive to one of the previous two. Judges consider news, content, quality of writing, headlines, page design, photos and captions, graphics and art elements, editorial page, front page, lifestyle pages, sports pages, reproduction, advertising design and content and treatment of public notices.
The Plaindealer’s submission included the issues of May 11 and Oct. 19 and 26, 2021.
The Plaindealer claimed the top two places in breaking news stories. The winner chronicled the opening of Burt County Public Power’s solar farm while the runner-up centered on the closing of Oakland’s MercyOne hospital.
“Jackson’s ledes accomplish what every hard, breaking news lede should accomplish: the basic who, what, where, when and how,” the judge wrote, calling the solar farm story a “unique piece” about the expansion of green energy in the Midwest. The hospital story covered what the judge called “a dire situation—the closing of a medical facility amid a pandemic.”
The ag ad was a 5-column submission created by Ashley Wimer for AgWerx, showing a spray plane covering a crop.
Judges highlighted the ad’s color scheme and layout saying, “a nice job all around. This is simple and to the point but still visually appealing.”
The Plaindealer claimed runner-up honors in the use of color—news category for its Oct. 26 edition which featured the “How to catch a ghost” feature. Judges cited “a great capture of the Halloween theme.”
The paper’s community promotion ad, designed by Wimer and Cathy Miller, was called “an interesting idea and nicely executed” by the contest judge.”There is a lot of information on the page, but it doesn’t feel cluttered.”
The breaking news photo, captured by publisher Mike Wood, showed a traffic accident involving a grain trailer framed by a beautiful fall day. “The photo looks so serene and beautifully landscaped,” the judge wrote,”but come in closer and you see a different story. Well done.”
The feature story entry described Tekamah-Herman grad Allie Snow’s recent hire by ESPN, fulfilling a lifelong dream. The judge called it “Engaging. A very complete and personal look at a moment of great transformation in a young person’s life.”
Entries in the front page category did not have to come from a particular date, they were left to the papers to submit their best work. The Plaindealer’s entry came from May 25 and included a photo from the state patrol’s memorial service for Mike Farber, high school graduation at Tekamah-Herman, Memorial Day weekend activities and other stories.
“A lot of news packed in nicely,” the judge wrote. “Very professional looking.”
Elsewhere in the county, the Oakland Independent won first place for black-and-white retail ad idea and front page among Class A papers. The Independent also won first and third place for black and white classified ad idea; second place in reader interaction or contest and single special section. The class includes papers whose circulation is below 860.
Founded in 1873, the Nebraska Press Association membership includes 156 weekly and daily newspapers with a total paid circulation of over 380,000.