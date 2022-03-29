Planning for summer reading program

Where did March go? I was so busy with programming and other fun things that I almost forgot my monthly column! As always, we have a number of new books available for checkout each month, so be sure to stop in to see what we have.
March is also the time of the year that we begin planning our summer reading program. We have been hard at work planning activities, crafts and other fun things for this summer. The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibility,” so we will be celebrating all things ocean and beach related.
The program runs from June 1 to July 31 this year. It is open to everyone from pre-kindergarten children to adults! The pandemic greatly hampered our programs for the past couple summers, so we are excited to be getting back to “normal.”
Sign-ups will begin the month of May. Parents and guardians will need to stop in at the library to sign up their children for the program. We are no longer using the Reader Zone app, so reading logs will be done in person at the library. We are bringing back the weekly prize box, while also giving out big prizes in each age category!
Our program is going to be delightfully crammed with fun activities, so be on the lookout for our event calendar that will be released soon. As always, the best way to keep up with the library is to follow our Facebook and check our Web site for updates. Our Facebook can be be found at facebook.com/tekamahlibrary and our Web site is located at libraries.ne.gov/tekamah.
We also send out a weekly e-mail newsletter. If you’d like to be “in the loop,” send an e-mail to teklibdirector@gmail.com and ask to be added to the list.