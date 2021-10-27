Playoff bound Monarchs roll past Tigers

Aquinas Catholic’s playoff-bound football team put on a playoff caliber performance during its 42-6 win over Tekamah-Herman Friday night. The home field loss ended the Tigers’ season at 2-7, 1-3 in District 2 games, and marked the final game in Tiger colors for seniors Brock Rogers, Kaleb Quick, Tyler Hightree, Tyrim Wahlers-Seeley, Kody Bitter, Dawson Schram and Wilson Anderson.
Aquinas improved to 7-2 and 3-1 in the district. As the number-seven seed in the Class C2 playoffs, Aquinas was slated to host Sutton Friday night in a first round playoff game.
Aquinas staked out a 14-0 lead in the first period following scoring drives of 71 and 45 yards.
The Tigers looked poised to get back into the contest, mounting a long drive of their own. Starting from their own 23-yard line, Rogers engineered a 14-play drive that eventually stalled out on the Aquinas 20.
Taking the ball back, the Monarchs capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lucas Sellers to Chris Nickolite. The score was one of three over a three and a half minute span that pushed the Monarch lead to 35-0 at halftime.
Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said the difference between being the team that has a drive stall and the team that scores three times in three minutes is confidence in each other.
“That comes with a great offseason in the weight room, good seasons in basketball, wrestling, track, golf and baseball with all the boys supporting each other,” he said. “Becoming a group of young men that rises and supports each other in everything they do. We need to believe in each other and build each other up.”
McElmuray said his squad played well individually, but not collectively. As an example, Aquinas used an unbalanced formation to run the ball, a scheme the Tigers had covered in practice, McElmuray said, “but we didn’t adjust to it in the game. Their best runs came off that formation because we were out of position.”
He said Aquinas also was able to take advantage of Tekamah-Herman’s aggressiveness on defense. “We had guys jump routes to make plays and then because they tried to make an aggressive play their guys went for touchdowns. I refuse to be mad at a kid for trying to make an aggressive play in a game like this.”
Bitter led the Tiger defense with a dozen tackles, Wahlers-Seeley added 11 stops. Isaac Ruwe was credited with seven tackles, including one the Aquinas backfield.
Trailing 42-0, the Tigers got on the board early in the fourth quarter with a 52-yard scoring drive. Bitter carried the ball on nine of the drive’s 10 plays, accounting for 47 of his game-high 103 rushing yards, including a three-yard touchdown.
After the game, the team’s seniors gave the victory bell one last ring.
“At the end, I told the kids I was proud to coach them and of the effort they have given,” McElmuray said. “I thanked the seniors for the effort they gave and leadership they provided. It was a hard four years for them and in my estimation, they are winners because they stuck with it and never quit, never gave up.”
Including Aquinas, six teams the Tigers played are in the C2 playoff field.
District 2 champ Archbishop Bergan has the number-two seed and hosts district rival Oakland -Craig Friday night at Heedum Field. Bergan posted a 56-21 win over the Knights two weeks ago.
Hartington Cedar Catholic has the ninth seed and was slated to visit North Platte St. Patrick’s. Bishop Neumann is seeded 12th and will visit Hastings St. Cecilia. Crofton was the last team in the playoff grid and will visit top-seeded Norfolk Catholic. The Knights beat Crofton 41-13 in a District 3 contest two weeks ago.
The Scoreboard
Aquinas Catholic 14 21 7 7—42
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 6— 6
First Quarter
AC—Thege, 19-yard run (Prochaska kick) 5:55
AC—Prochaska, 15-yard pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick) 2:09
Second Quarter
AC—Nickolite, 39-yard pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick) 3:52
AC—Thege, 35-yard interception return (Prochaska kick) 3:26
AC—Prochaska, 3-yard pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick) 0:25.5
Third Quarter
AC—J. Kavan, 3-yard run (Prochaska kick) 8:30
Fourth Quarter
T-H—Bitter, 3-yard run (kick failed) 10:10