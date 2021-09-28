Plugging away paying off

We all just keep on plugging away.
And it’s a good plugging, chugging. Football games are going well for our boys, Gus (junior at Bennington High); Ike (sixth grade at Blair Middle) with his dad, Gabe, coaching; and Beckett (fifth grade at Bennington Elementary). Reece (freshman at Bennington High) is enjoying fall baseball with his dad, Luke, coaching and Annabelle (eighth grade Bennington Middle) will be playing a little softball as well in the autumn months. Ella (aged 19!) is working away as a dental assistant in the big “O” while Macy Lynn is in her senior year at Bennington being the music/speech wonder that she is.
Let’s see, that leaves Ruby (eighth grade at Blair Middle) getting those good grades and enjoying band as an excellent drum major and Ruth a.k.a. Foof (fourth grade at Blair Elementary) being her cute, clever self. Connor (seventh grade in Fort Calhoun) and Nate “dog” (third grade in FC as well) are doing their ever-so-good cross country/rubgy busyness as well.
You can tell—we are so, so proud of our family, their work ethic (parents are wonderful leaders) and their commitment to the communities they live in.
The plugging, chugging away these families have done (jobs, grades, attention to detail) thus far is proving to pay off in winning games, good jobs, stellar relationships and confidence.
Each one of them grows each day individually playing to their own strengths while also showing leadership and teamwork.
So. Proud.
Thank you for reading about our amazing family. You no doubt have the same goodness in yours and the plugging, chugging is paying off as well.
There’s nothing better.