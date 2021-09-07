Ponca ground game grinds out 28-7 win

It’s hard to score when your offense struggles. It’s even harder when you don’t have the ball.
Tekamah-Herman’s football team dealt with both Friday night in a 28-7 loss at Ponca.
Although nearly a four-times improvement from their debut outing against BRLD, the Tiger offense only posted 153 yards for the contest.
Ponca, meanwhile, rolled up 283 rushing yards on 51 attempts out of its double wing offense. Indians running back Dalton Anderson rambled for 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Even Keller threw for only 37 yards but both of his completions went for touchdowns. The junior also ran for a third score while engineering an offense that held the ball for more than 30 minutes.
Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said his team had a solid plan, it just needs to execute better.
“All the runs they had of eight yards or more, our defense was not gap sound,” McElmuray said. “We didn’t squeeze on the outside and gave them vertical running lanes inside of the tackles. With the double wing you want them to bounce outside and run Horizontal for a bit rather than fitting inside and creating that vertical running lane.”
One of those vertical lanes resulted in Anderson sailing 51 yards for the game’s first score with barely six munutes gone in the contest. After the Tigers fumbled a handoff two plays later, Ponca’s offense was back on the field. Taking over at the Tiger 32, Ponca needed just two plays to score. Keller hooked up with tight end Taylor Korth for the first of his two touchdowns on the night.
Ponca got the ball back at the Tiger 43 with 3:45 left in the period and started a 12-play drive that extended into the second quarter. But the Tiger defense came to life. Kaleb Quick forced a fumble, fellow linebacker Kody Bitter jumped on it at the T-H 11, ending the threat.
“I am proud of the way our boys on defense responded after Ponca went up two quick scores in the first quarter,” McElmuray said. “We kept them out of the end zone for the rest of the first half, forced a turnover ourselves and worked to give our offense better field position.
“Those are important stepping stones for a program that in the past would have let that first quarter snowball in to a 50 to nothing game.”
Bitter led the Tiger defenders with 13 total tackles, including seven unassisted stops. Logan Burt also notched 13 tackles. Daniel Heaney and Reece Williams added eight stops each.
The field position advantages Tekamah-Herman enjoyed a week ago against BRLD never materialized last week. The Tigers didn’t venture into Ponca territory until the waning seconds of the third quarter, trailing 28-0. Bitter blew through a big hole on the left side for a 29-yard gain, the Tigers’ biggest play of the season, before being brought down at the Ponca 36. Bitter led the Tiger running game with 45 yards on seven carries. The Tigers went to the air on four of the next five plays. Quarterback Brock Rogers clicked on four passes in a row, including a seven yarder to Austin Breckenridge that had the Tigers in business at the Ponca 4-yard line. Rogers did the honors himself two plays later from a yard out.
Rogers finished the night going 15-of-39 for 115 yards.
The 10-play, 65-yard march was Tekamah-Herman’s best stretch of offense so far. McElmuray said similar output will be necessary, and soon. He said his team has had 18 three-and-out series from its 22 possessions in two games
“We need to manufacture first downs,” he said. “We need to keep the ball in our hands longer and more often during a game.”
When Hartington Cedar Catholic comes to town Friday night, the Tigers will play the first of four ranked teams in a span of five weeks. The Trojans were ranked sixth by the state’s largest daily paper this week, despite dropping a 24-7 decision to Class C1’s 2-0 and fifth-ranked Battle Creek last Friday.
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 7— 7
Ponca 14 0 14 0—28
First Quarter
P—Anderson, 51-yad. run (Carnell kick) 5:59
P—Korth, 21-yd. pass from Keller (Carnell kick) 4:16
Third Quarter
P—Korth, 16-yd. pass from Keller (Carnell kick) 5:33
P—Keller, 14-yd. run (Carnell kick) 2:00
Fourth Quarter
T-H—Rogers, 1-yd. run (Pagels kick) 8:21
Team Statistics
T-H P
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 14-38 51-283
Avg. per rush 2.71 5.55
Pass comp.-att.-int. 715-39-0 2-5-0
Passing yards 115 37
Total yards 153 320
Return yards 54 0
Punts-avg. 6-28.6 2-32.5
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 4-20 3-25