Pool opening pushed back to June 20

Supply chain issues force one-month delay
Tekaamh’s new swimming pool will not be open with all the promised amenities, but it will open.
The target date for opening is June 20, according to Kevin McElyea, a representative with Aquatic Designs, the company that designed the new facility.
McElyea told Tekamah City Council on Thursday that, like many projects this year, this one hasn’t gone according to plan.
“It’s not the fault of the contractor, it’s the industry,” McElyea said. “We have the same things happening at many other projects.”
Under the original contract, what is called “substantial completion” was expected to be delivered May 13. Substantial completion means the project, or a portion of the project, is fit for its intended use. The owner can then occupy and use the property. From that point final touches could be completed and the pool could open on Memorial Day weekend as planned.
While favorable winter weather allowed construction to continue longer than expected, shortages of some critical parts have led to construction delays as the job got closer to completion, McElyea said. Many of them have been worked around, making it possible to get the pool open yet this summer—although without a couple of the slides and some of the cosmetic touches.
“We have crossed over the elements that would keep us from opening,” McElyea said.
Due to the unforeseen unavailability of some mechanical equipment, substantial completion is being pushed back to June 13 with the pool scheduled to open a week later.
Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the pool and parks, said the biggest advantage the city has is its pool staff. “That’s unique right now,” he said, citing several area pools that may not be open this summer because they can’t get lifeguards.
The council on April 28 agreed to pay its lifeguards until the pool opens, finding additional work for them to do.
He said the delay isn’t anybody’s fault, the city simply is experiencing the same delays as every other industry.
“All we are trying to do is get the pool open.”
Although McElyea could not guarantee the opening date would hold up, he said he believed the pool will open June 20.
“It’s a doable thing,” he said. “If there are more hiccups, maybe not, but I don’t foresee that.”
While construction might get delayed, paying for it doesn’t. The council approved the latest pay request from Eriksen Construction for $484,478.49 and Aquatic Designs’ bill of $5,278.50.
In other business May 12, the council:
—Gave local approval for three special designated liquor permits sought by Chatterbox Brews. The establishment plans special outdoor events on May 28, June 1 and July 2, that also will require closing off part of L Street.
The permits now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
—Approved a $56,860.75 bid from BlackHawk Construction to replace the sidewalk in front of Carson Civic Center, making it more ADA accessible.
The project is expected to be funded through a grant.
—Approved payment to Groudwater Solutions for Phase II of a rehabilitation project on city wells. Phase II includes decommissioning three abandoned wells near 14th and R.
Phase III is scheduled to start later this month.
—Tabled for more information a resolution adopting the recently updated Local Emergency Operations Plan.
Because of the scope of the plan, and recent events like the wildfire in northern Burt County recently, council members want to know what is included in the plan and what the updates include.
—Approved additional continuing education hours for the city’s policemen. The additional requirements are mandated by a recent change in state law.
Under the law, 20 hours are required this year, 28 hours of continuing education are required in 2022, the count goes up to 32 hours in 2023.
The law also specifies what topics are required and the length of each topic.
Police Chief Dan Jacobs presented the council with a training schedule that staggers attendance by his officers through different sessions. in June, September and October.
Costs for each will be voted upon separately.