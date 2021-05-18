Pool plans to be accepted at special meeting Thursday

State certification signals start of demolition, construction
Tekamah City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, May 20, to formally accept state-certified plans for the new swimming pool. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Auditorium.
That’s if the plans arrive in time.
Council member Matt Cass, who oversees the pool and the city parks, told his colleagues Thursday night that although a “handshake agreement,” was in place between Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services inspectors and Aquatic Designs—the company drawing up plans—no written approval had yet been received. That documentation was expected to arrive early this week.
Cass echoed the council’s hesitancy to start any kind of work before written approval is in place.
Once the approval is received, Cass said, bids will be sought for demolition.
But the project already is losing ground to the calendar. The original designs were reviewed by the state April 29. That review produced 28 matters that needed the attention of designers before plans could be approved. Cass said the changes were made and plans resubmitted. He said Thursday that he was given assurances earlier in the day that the plans would be approved and delivered to the city as early as Monday.
But the delay means waiting to get bids.
“Right now, the bid date is June 22,” Cass said. “We’ve lost 11 days.
“Aquatic Designs told me there is contingency time built into the construction calendar, but I don’t want to use those days on something that doesn’t involve construction.”
Demolition of the pool also could trigger another improvement at Athletic Park.
Cass said the condition of the tennis courts, which sit next to the pool, has deteriorated to the point where repairs are untenable.
He said the site is usable for tennis, pickleball or a variety of other sports.
“There are a lot of good ideas about what we can do with (the site), but it doesn’t make sense to repair it. It needs to be torn out.”
In other business May 13, the council:
—Addresses issues concerning two platted alleys in the city.
Like many, although the alleys are platted, one can’t be used a full alley while the other physically doesn’t exist.
In the former, the council directed Zoning Administrator John Manson to contact a property owner in Block 51, near 12th and P, to have personal property removed from the city’s right-of-way.
The issue came to the council in a different form. A neighbor of the above owner was asking the city to either vacate the alley or completely open it. She cited a structure in the right-of-way, as well as a tree that has been growing there for years. Council members indicated they would not vacate the alley because doing so would cut off access to some properties in the block and cut off a utility easement it holds.
The other alley is at the far north end of the Parkview Addition. Owners in the block want an alley opened to give them additional access to their properties. It also would stop encroachment from a neighboring farm field.
Opening the alley will require getting permission from the owners of that farm ground, however. One of the homeowners requesting the alley, Mitch Sapp, was asked to contact all the property owners adjoining the proposed alley to gauge their opinion on the matter. If 60 percent of the property owners want the alley and agreed to assessed for its construction, the project must proceed.
—In what was considered a precedent-setting move, approved a 50 percent reduction in the cost of building permits sought by Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. Council member Kelly Adamson, executive director at Three Rivers, did not vote on the approval.
The reduction is the first granted under a recently-passed ordinance that allows certain developers, like government bodies and non-profit entities, to seek a reduction.
Three Rivers is building two new homes on the city’s east side as part of a project to increase the city’s workforce housing stock. But price increases for materials have boosted the proposed price for the homes from $215,000 to over $240,000. The increase in price also increases the cost of the building permit.
—Approved an auditorium rental waiver for Burt County District Court.
The court wanted to use the auditorium May 17 for jury selection for a trial set to start this week. A process normally conducted in the courtroom, court officials said the auditorium is needed because the courtroom isn’t big enough to host the 40 people who will comprise the original jury pool and still maintain social distance.