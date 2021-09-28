Pool users to see a slight rate hike

Out-of-town users also will pay more than city dwellers
With the city’s new swimming pool starting to take shape, Tekamah City Council on Thursday decided what it’ll cost to get into the place once it’s finished.
The council directed City Clerk Karolyn McElroy to draft a resolution spelling out the new admission rates. Council member Jane Walford said the new numbers were developed during a lengthy work session with members of the pool task force.
Although prices are up slightly, they are still in line with other area pools. The biggest change is the extra fee charged to pool users who live outside the city limits. Council members asked for the higher rate because city patrons are paying for the pool’s construction through higher property taxes, a burden rural patrons don’t have to bear.
For example, a family pass for city residents will be $120, rural users will pay $140. While some communities put a limit on the size of a family—Waverly caps it at four, for example, and charges a per person rate above that count—Walford said the pool group didn’t want to take that route.
“We wanted to keep it simple,” she said. “A family is a family. With some it might be six, for others it’s two or three. It all averages out in the end.”
Individual season passes, regardless of age from 3 and up, are $50 for city users and $65 for rural. The water aerobics course is free with a season pass, but the cost of swimming lessons is extra. Day passes are $5 each. One-hour pool parties are $125 for city residents and $200 for rural. A two-hour party is $150 for city users and $250 for rural.
The resolution setting the rates is expected to be approved at the Oct. 14 council meeting. Council members want to have a rate structure in place this fall.
The council also authorized a change in the pool’s construction work. When the bid from Eriksen Construction was accepted, the council axed the $100,000 earmarked for a heater, thinking an appropriate model would be available at a lower price.
They were right.
The council approved a bid from Eriksen for a pool heater that was well below original estimates. At $67,890, the price tag is more than $30,000 below the amount Eriksen quoted in its original bid. City officials said the more expensive heater is more typically used in inside facilities where the heater runs far more often.
This model, they said, is more typical for a summer-only outdoor facility.
In other business during its Sept. 23 meeting, the council:
—Approved a contract with Groundwater Solutions to decommission three abandoned water wells at a cost of $58,650. The three wells are in the neighborhood of 14th St. and Beck Ave. Groundwater Solutions also will implement a seal around the active well near the cemetery. That work will cost $39,800. The work will be the same as performed on the city’s well near the fire station.
Water department head Tony Daugherty said all but $4,200 of the total $98,450 price tag will be covered by grants.
—Following a brief public hearing, accepted the report from the LB 840 Citizens Review Committee.
In its report, the committee reaffirmed its status as an oversight committee, not the body that makes final decisions.
It went on, however, to admonish the body that does make final decisions, the city council, for the “appearance of inconsistency in applying the Loan Review Committee’s recommendations.”
In its report, the committee stated that, at times, it appears that loan calculations and the recommendations from the Loan Review Committee are not considered when the council makes its decisions.
“Consistent application of the rules and fair treatment of all applicants is important to maintain program integrity and avoid the appearance of preferential treatment toward some applicants.”
—Granted a waiver of auditorium rental fees for the suicide awareness fundraiser set for Oct. 2.