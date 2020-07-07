Kelli Winstead is the smiling face behind the newly installed sneeze guard at the Craig Post Office. When asked about changes due to Covid-19, she said that new cleaning agents were distributed for formite cleaning, which is cleaning areas that may be contaminated with infectious organisms and serve in their transmission. Additionally, a sign hangs from the clear Plexiglas barrier reminding patrons about social distancing. In the past, folks who came in to pick up their mail might stay and chat in the lobby. Now, Winstead said those conversations are happening outside with people standing away from each other.
The hours for the window are 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The lobby is open all hours with even some packages available for retrieval by a lock box system. If one of the 48 box holders gets a package too large for their mailbox, but able to fit into the cabinet cubbies, a key is placed in their mailbox. They are then able to receive many packages at any time from this secure storage system. Larger boxes still need to be picked up during open window hours.
Winstead has lived in Craig for 15 years. She describes herself as a homebody. When asked for her favorite thing to do, her reply was to visit her four grandchildren, who live in Colorado. “Wished they lived closer.”