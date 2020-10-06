September’s dramatic change of weather with a fifty degree temperature drop made the approach of winter seem imminent.
The white potatoes had been dug around this time without a complaint by my husband. Most plants yielded one nice sized potato. Good thing our nutritional needs don’t have to be provided by my success growing white potatoes this year!
Sweet potatoes were harvested in two heats this year. From yield of the first four hills, I selected a prime tuber. Roasted roasted sweet potatoes graced our supper plates that night.
Heavenly.
The next day, prime specimens were sorted and wrapped in newspaper where they will be stored in our basement barrel vault fruit cellar. Ah, the anticipation of mid -winter deliciousness.
With the forecast of possible frost for Oct. 3, I was again spurred into action. After a very disappointing harvest of white potatoes, and short crop from my first round of sweet potato extraction, I was not looking forward to the finish.
There were two other factors in play. Since grain harvest was in full swing, the task was going to be all mine, as Jim forgets he is supposed to be retired. Additionally, the potato fork had been bent and fixed. Sort of.
While Jim’s repairs are typically very good, when he apologizes in advance for his work, pay attention. The repaired tool worked to harvest over seven pounds from my best looking hill! I was thrilled. While digging into the second hill of five, however, I understood his apology, as the tool separated into two pieces. The last three hills were exhumed by mostly by-hand digging, rather clawing, with a little garden trowel assist.
The last plant harvested came from a container used as a compost pile. It also yielded over seven pounds and was easy to extract by hand from its growing spot. This really made me appreciate the invention of metal tools.
Before I left the garden, scissors in hand, I took four clippings each from the two varieties I grow. From their home in pretty vases on my window sill, roots will form and the whole process will start again.
One of my favorite sayings is “If you don’t enjoy what you have, how could you be happier with more?” Our larder is full, as are our closets. Our house has a good roof, is warm with clean hot and cold running water. What more could we ask?
Love livin’ in Craig.
PS: Writer/gardener is in need of a potato fork.