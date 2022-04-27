Private funding will fix a city street

Perhaps the most efficient way to get something done is to do it yourself.
The Northridge Homeowners Association appears to think so.
Representatives of the group appeared before Tekamah City Council April 14, requesting permission to pay for repairs to Lake View Drive themselves. The street is the only access to the housing development on the city’s western edge. The blacktop street was put down nearly 30 years ago when the development was in its infancy and is starting to show its age.
Speaking for the group, Kevin Brenneis told the council that the association had voted to pay for the work themselves, assessing the cost against association dues, and they have a $94,000 bid from an area paving company to do the work yet this spring.
He said the association wanted to go through the process the right way, including how exactly a private group goes about paying for work on a city street.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh said the most direct approach is for the association to pay the contractor directly.
People are also reading…
The work will require Street Superintendent Matt Deemer to file an amendment to the city’s One- and Six-year Street Plan. That filing was expected to be made following a meeting last week between representatives of the association, the contractor and Deemer. Brenneis assured the council that no work would start until the proper approval is granted by the state.
Munderloh also suggested a contract be drawn up approving the work being done to a city street.
The matter is expected to be picked up again at the council’s May 12 meeting.
It’s likely to be addressed again farther into the future. Brenneis said the contractor is suggesting another layer of armor coating be applied to the street in five to seven years to preserve the work that will be done this spring.
In other business April 14, the council:
—Following a brief public hearing, directed Munderloh to prepare a resolution declaring a blighted and substandard designation for two Tekamah neighborhoods. The resolution is expected to be approved at the council’s May 12 meeting.
No one from the public attended to offer testimony. Tekamah Planning Commission previously gave a unanimous recommendation that the measure be approved.
The two neighborhoods are roughly east of 12th Street between N and F streets and west of 14th between B and H streets.
The designation opens the door for additional funding options for developers, including the use of tax increment financing.
“Blighted” is a legal term meaning the land that is in a dilapidated, unsafe, and unsightly condition. But it doesn’t necessarily mean the area is a slum. Blighted also means an area has deteriorated or deteriorating structures, a predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness, unsanitary or unsafe conditions.
—Named Mylee and Maggie Sheets as assistant managers for the pool this summer. The council also hired 10 lifeguards for the swim season.
Work at the new pool has continued through the winter. The facility is expected to be ready for use Memorial Day weekend.
—Passed with the emergency clause Ordinance 1326.
The measure more clearly defines the roles of zoning administrator, building inspector and code enforcement officer.
—Approved a reduced auditorium rental rate for the Tekamah-Herman Alumni Association.
The organization is using the auditorium for its annual banquet dinner on May 28. Working under the new rental policy, the council asked the group to pay half the normal rate.
The council set the new policy about a month ago as a way to draw enough funds from renters to pay for cleaning costs.
The council also approved a facility use agreement sought by Relay for Life of the Burt County Area. The group plans to use the shelter in Memorial Park for its annual picnic set for Sept. 11.
—Increased camping fees at the city park to $20 per night, $18 for veterans.
The increase, the first in several years, keeps the city more in line with other area camping facilities.
For example, camping at state parks where users only need electrical hook-ups is $25 per night.
—Gave local approval to the Special Designated Permit sought by Tekamah-Herman Wrestling Club. The group plans to serve alcohol during the grand opening celebration at the Guy Mytty Wrestling Center set for May 7.
The application also must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
The council also approved closing part of M Street east of 15th for the celebration.