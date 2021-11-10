Processing helps us deal

Even though I write to express my feelings in a positive way, it’s still a good thing to process.
Processing emotions is something I’ve always done and taught my kids and grandkids to do. Check in with yourself, notice how you feel about something that’s happened in your life, why did you react to an occurrence a certain way and so on and so forth.
It’s important, it’s essential and it works. Maybe not as quickly as you’d like sometimes, but it always works and gets you to a place of understanding yourself better.
The main reason for the processing is so you don’t, well, attack someone else for something you yourself should be taking care of instead. Finger pointing, transference of blame, projection all stem from the usual “I don’t want to handle this so I’ll give it to you” frame of reference. And for the most part, it is really okay that we do it since after all, we’re all human and it’s the human condition.
So in our family we do a multitude of things to help ourselves out in this department. Some of us journal, we all definitely talk (we’re talkers), most take walks or work out (these may be the younger ones—if you know what I mean, lol), we all reach out to friends and family. Alone time is good so some meditate, most pray (this should be number one in my book), a few have had therapy off and on (true believer that I am in this), we all work hard at our jobs which seems to help us navigate life in many ways and so by doing all of this (every single person has their own way of taking care of themselves, which makes me so proud), each of us uniquely gets to a place of peace eventually.
It’s a complicated journey and the mountains and valleys are real but it does eventually happen. This peace eventually happens because we processed.
It’s cool, it’s frustrating, it’s mind-boggling hard at times, but processing works.
Oh, and breathing. Taking deep breaths works, especially when you’re in the midst of intensity. Breathing reminds you that it’s only a moment in time and you’ll come out the other side.
So yes, I write. It has helped me to express my emotions, to bring them to the surface and to look at them and mostly smile after wondering sometimes if I would actually live through it— all because those mountains have been pretty high and those valleys have been pretty low. And the best part? Knowing that there will be more peaks and canyons along my way since I am very much human and I very much look forward to this marvelous journey.
Let’s wave at one another along the way.