Progress on Decatur’s splash pad project

There is still a long way to go, but Decatur area residents at least know where they’re headed in the plan to bring a splash pad to the village.
The Splash Pad Task Force, assembled by the Future of Decatur Foundation, hosted a town hall meeting Jan. 11 at the Sears Center to update the public on its progress. Also attending was Eric Crouch. The former University of Nebraska quarterback owns Crouch Recreation, the company that will create the layout of the pad and provide its attractions.
What’s known for sure is the pad will be located on the upper level of Beck Park, near the playground equipment.
The site was chosen, task force member Jennifer Penny said, because utilities are easily accessible. Two key elements for the project are the ability to get water without running a great distance of new lines and the ability to get rid of water.
The task force looked at three additional sites to host the new pad: the village’s North Park, the lot across Broadway from the fire hall and near the horse arena at Farber Field.
“There’s only one where you can get rid of water,” Penny said. “That’s Beck Park.”
Locating the splash pad at the park will require moving the horseshoe pits, but a new home in the park will be found for the pits, Penny added.
The task force also has narrowed the design options to two layouts, both of which were described at the meeting. Crouch told the crowd each is divided into three zones: discovery, explore and adventure; all designed to entice children as they become more familiar with water and how it works. One plan comes with a price of $141,000. The other costs $166,000. The more expensive model also includes what is called a discovery stream—a meandering waterway, about an inch deep, that helps young children become acquainted with water.
Neither layout calls for recirculating water so no filtration or chemicals are needed. Nor are lifeguards required so operational costs are limited mostly to the cost of water. Penny said a similar structure recently installed in Dorchester used about 350,000 gallons of water in a season. She likened the amount to all the water it takes to irrigate a quarter-section of ground for a growing season. Task force member, and village board chairman, Mark Sicke put it another way. He said 350,000 gallons is as much water as the village pumps in three days.
Maintenance also is minimal, usually requiring only winterization, Crouch said.
The task force also can choose the pad’s surface, either concrete or a porous rubberized surface.
The pad’s attractions can be programmed so they only are operational during certain hours of the day. The attractions also are interactive, Crouch said, meaning you have to do something—push a button or pull a level, for example—to make them work.
The task force’s plans are being drawn assuming a budget of $250,000. Crouch also said the total construction cost is roughly double the price of the pad itself.
Penny told the Plaindealer that the idea of a splash pad was being developed before Decatur native Jeannette Major-Nix left a $1.2 million gift to the foundation.
“When ideas were first being discussed, $300,000 would have been plenty of money,” she said. “With rising construction costs, now maybe it isn’t.”
Penny said the Major-Nix money will not be tapped to pay for the whole project. The task force is seeking additional grant funding, using local contractors for the work and other ways to keep costs down. Seeking other donations also helps create “buy-in” among the donors, Penny added.
Crouch said that because the splash pad is ADA compliant, it makes the project eligible for a wider range of grants.
Upon completion, the splash pad will be turned over to the village. Penny said the foundation plans to help the village with any ongoing costs, but one of those costs will not be more expensive insurance.
Siecke said the pad will not increase the village’s insurance premium. “They playground equipment we already have is more dangerous than this,” he said.
Foundation chairman Carrie Maryott said the task force will reconvene later this month to choose the final design and proceed with fundraising options.
Penny said money will not be the final determining factor in deciding which layout to purchase.
She said the final design decision will come down to the layout task force members feel the most passionate about. “We’ll get as much input as we can and try to decide what (works) best for the community, then we’ll go from there.”