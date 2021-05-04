Progressive Agriculture Safety Camp success

According to Bernard Geschke, Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Program Specialist, the Safety Camp held Saturday, April 24 in Scribner was the first Progressive Agriculture Safety Event held in North America since the pandemic began over a year ago. He attended the event to see how it could be safely conducted, along with his granddaughter Vivian.
Event coordinators, Karna Dam, Jennifer Hansen, Melissa Nordboe and myself were disappointed to only have 37 participants sign up for the safety day, but it made it easier to space everyone out as well as making it a shorter day for the presenters as they only had to present either morning or afternoon.
Safety sessions included Electricity, Power Take Off, Animal Handling, Grain Handling, Blind Spots and ATV Safety. After a sack lunch the participants got to test their skills determining if they could tell the difference in Poison Look-a-Likes. After the correct answers were given the group was reminded to help their parents remember to never store any leftover products in food or drink containers as younger family members might accidently consume them and they would need to call Poison Control. For your information, that number is (800) 222-1222 and they are available 24 hours a day. Store it in your phone just in case you or someone you know needs to make an emergency call someday.
Unfortunately, only 3 Burt County youth were able to attend the camp. Lane Loftis of Craig and Carsyn Miller of Lyons attended as campers and Parke Loftis, of Craig attended as a group leader. From what I’ve heard they felt it was a good day and a good reminder of the things they already knew. I’m hopeful the information carries a little more weight when they hear it again from experts – not just parents or grandparents.
2021 4-H Seniors
Congratulations to our 2021 4-H Seniors! The next couple of weeks will fly by in a haze of preparations for graduation events – just like the past 10 plus years of your 4-H experience has flown. We want to wish all of your our very best in your future plans and hope you will keep in touch with us as you find success in college and work. We love to hear your success stories!
2021 4-H Graduates include from Lyons-Decatur: Arianne Brokaw and Juliana Anderson, Tekamah-Herman: Mackenzie Evans; Reese Hansen, Rylee Hansen and Lucas Niewohner, Oakland-Craig: Gavin Enstrom and from Logan View: Andrew Cone.
The Burt County 4-H Council named it’s scholarship recipients which include: Mackenzie Evans, Reese Hansen, Lucas Niewohner, Gavin Enstrom and Andrew Cone.
Babysitting Clinic –
May 6, 10 & 13
A series of Babysitting Clinic workshops will be held at the Tekamah City Auditorium 3:45-5 p.m. on May 6, 10 and 13. Learn what it takes to be a GREAT babysitter…the kind kids AND parents LOVE!!
This 3 session clinic is designed for students in 3rd-6th grades. Workshops will be held from 3:45-5 p.m. on: Thurs., May 6; Mon., May 10 and Thurs., May 13. Attendance at all three sessions is required to receive a Babysitting Clinic Certificate. The workshop presented by: Mary Loftis, UNL Extension Associate. Call UNL Extension at 402-374-2929 by Noon, Wednesday, May 5 so materials are available.