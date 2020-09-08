The Tekamah-Herman School Board met at 6 p.m., Sept. 2, to discuss the proposed school budget. Superintendent Dan Gross broke things down for the Board members in a line-by-line presentation.
The budget breakdown includes: $5,996,099 for the general fund; $454,909 for the special building fund; and $767,677 for the bond fund. This is $444 less than was pledged in the bond campaign, he said.
He explained that while total valuation is down 3 percent. The district is proposing a total tax asking of $7,218,685. The total general fund increase in tax asking is $309,963 over last year’s budget, he said. A 4 percent increase.
The main drive behind the increase is the hiring of a SPED teacher and a new full time custodian. The district has also seen a large increase in the cost of employee benefits, he said.
A recently passed bill in the state legislature, LB148, requires the budget hearing be held on a separate date than the tax asking procedures. Thus, there was no discussion of the levy at this meeting.
The tax asking/levy hearing will be held in conjunction with the Board’s next meeting which is scheduled for Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.