Area horse riding enthusiasts may soon be able to Hi Ho their Silvers around Summit Lake thanks to a plan to install a horse trail around the State Recreation Area.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors voted to support the proposal brought to them by Summit Lake SRA Superintendent Jordan Swenson at their meeting Oct. 28.
The path will actually be a multi-use trail for use by those who would rather bike or hike than giddy-up around the 8- to 10-mile route. No motorized traffic will be permitted on the trail, though.
Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka had already checked with the Burt County Sheriff’s Department about horses crossing county roads. She reported that there were no problems in that area.
A couple of supervisors expressed concerns about liability issues, mainly about riders crossing the road. But, since horses aren’t barred from using county roads, they could see no additional problems arising from the horse trail.
“I think it will be pretty popular,” Swenson said.
Another thoroughfare was addressed by the supervisors.
The board was approached by representatives of Bell Creek Township concerning County Road M.
The offer was for the township to maintain ownership of the road, but have the county pay to install a hard surface. The hardtop would stretch the length of the road through the township up to the Midwest Veterinary Services location north of Oakland.
Chytka had gotten an estimate from Mainelli Wagner & Associates of Lincoln for doing the surfacing. They had done a blind estimate of $850,800 for concrete re-surfacing or $747,224 for asphalt.
It was mentioned that the county could apply for a grant through the NPPD economic opportunity program. The grant could pay for up to half of the project, but was not guaranteed.