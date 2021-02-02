Public funding to help renovate city landmark

Public financing will help pay for improvements to one of the city’s landmark buildings.
Tekamah City Council on Thursday approved a request from Cindy Chatt for a $50,000 loan from the LB 840 fund to help pay for renovations at the former Burt County State Bank building. She also is seeking Tax Increment Financing for the project
Chatt said the loan and the TIF funding are crucial to securing the financing to make the project work.
The old bank building at the corner of 13th and K streets is in remarkably good shape for it’s age, Chatt said. She said structural engineers and architects have inspected the property and think planned renovations can be successful.
Chatt plans residential units in the basement and top floors and two commercial units on the main floor. The mixed-use development is appropriate for the commercial zoning area.
But the old place will need a lot of work. Chatt plans to add an ADA access ramp to the main floor and a fire escape for the top floor to the building’s west side. The stairway to the top floor will be made less steep. A sewer line which currently runs through a neighboring building will need to be capped and rerouted. Plus, she said, the building has no HVAC system at all.
But the electrical system and the roof are in good shape, she said and some exterior work also will need done, especially on the middle section.
Built in 1884 and designed in the Commercial style, the first floor housed the Burt County State Bank, run by H. M. Hopewell and Wellington Harington while the second floor housed law firm offices. It served as a bank until 1966 when the bank moved to its present location across main street to the southeast. It is one of eight sites in the city listed on the National Register of Historic Places, gaining inclusion on March 4, 2009.
Chatt said its historic status has not been an impediment in her planning. She said seeking historic property tax credits was an option at the beginning, “but the biggest issue is time. “That process can take nine months to a year and you’re really limited on what you can do. My plan is to keep the building’s character. I’ve gotten a lot of advice and this is the plan I’ve netted out to be the most feasible and get it going quickly.”
The LB 840 loan comes with no interest and a 10-year repayment schedule. Payments won’t be required to start until two years from completion of construction but can start any time.
Sarah Freidel, a member of the city’s LB 840 loan review committee, told the council that Chatt’s project meets the statement of intent for use of the funding and helps accomplish the goals the city set for the economic development program.
“We’re all go for the total amount,” Freidel said.
LB 840 money comes from a half-cent of sales tax generated on every dollar of taxable sales in the city.
Chatt also wants to use Tax Increment Financing as an additional funding source.
Tax increment Financing is a procedure that allows the capture of additional, or incremental, taxes from property as it increases in value.
Chatt said that although a final figure has yet to be worked out, the project could increase the value of the property by a factor of 10 or more. The building currently is valued at under $30,000. The improvements could push the value as high as $350,000 Under a TIF layout, property owners continue to pay taxes as usual, but a portion of the money, based on the increased value over time, is diverted to pay for development activities that have a public benefit. In Tekamah’s case, downtown commercial development is considered a public benefit. Although the property’s value increases, the tax receipts the city takes in are capped based on the property’s value when the TIF starts, the rest gets funneled into the project.
City Attorney Matt Munderloh said the city will get a trust deed for it’s 840 investment, but it will be the second trust deed on the property. “I just want you to know the trust deed won’t mean much until the building is improved.”
Chatt said she intends to begin work immediately with the hope of being done by summer.
Council member Jane Walford said investing $50,000 into a $30,000 building was worth the rsik.
“It’s only a risk for six months,” she said.”It’s a risk I’m OK in taking. If the worst thing happens and we’re out the money, it’s still worth it.”
In other business Jan. 28, the council:
—Accepted the mayor’s appointment of council members to head certain commissions.
The appointments mirror the assignments in place for 2019, the last time appointments were made. Gary Anderson will be Street Commissioner; Jane Walford, Water and Sewer; Kelly Adamson, Public Buildings and Solid Waste; and newcomer Matt Cass, Parks and Pool.
—Heard an update from Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa.
He said a new emergency notification outlet is available through the county’s Web site: www.burtcounty.ne.gov and clicking on the AlertSense tab on the home page.
Donawa also was seeking a council representative for a new Emergency Incident Team. He said the county is required to have such a panel in place and each town must be represented.
—Passed upon third reading Ordinance 1305 which adopts updated building codes.
—Waived auditorium rental fees for Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department should the department want to use the auditorium as the site for a COVID vaccination clinic.
No date for such a clinic has been set, but a health department spokesman told the Plaindealer that the department is moving into Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, and senior citizens over the age of 65 will be among the first vaccinated. The department currently is working on a schedule for local clinics in its four-county area.