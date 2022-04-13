Quick’s three medals paces Tigers at Malcolm meet

A windy, cold spring continued on the track for Tekamah-Herman’s athletes. A blustery day at the Malcolm Invitational April 6 still saw the Tigers showing improvement coach Taylor Klein said.
Senior Kaleb Quick paced the Tiger boys who posted 24 points, good for seventh in the eight-school field.
Quick came home with three bronze medals from the long trip to northwest Lancaster County. His 40’ 10.5” leap in the triple jump was good for third place and a new season high. Quick also an third in the 800 meters, timed in 2:15.95. Joining Cale Belfrage, Spencer Pagels and Reece Williams for the last event of the day, the 4x400-meter relay, the Tiger foursome put up a time of 4:02.49.
Williams also placed in the triple jump, scoring fifth place at 39’ 8.5”
Senior Dawson Schram wrapped up the tiger scoring with a fourth place finish in the shot put, heaving the ball 42’ 8”.
It was a tougher day for the Tiger girls who picked up all their scoring on the track.
People are also reading…
Emma Wakehouse ran the 400-meter dash in 1:10.38 to place fourth while MaKenzie Alexander was fifth in the 800 at 2:53.02
After hosting the annual junior varsity meet on last Saturday, the T-H varsity is set to be back on the track today, April 12, at the Logan View Invitational.
The varsity gets its crack at a home meet next week, April 19, when they host the Tiger Invitational. Field events start at 1 p.m.
Malcolm Invitational
Boys Team Scores
1.Wilber-Clatonia, 128; 2. Milford, 114; 3. Malcolm, 102; 4. Centennial, 43; 5. Palmyra, 41; 6. Raymond Central, 29; 7. Tekamah-Herman, 24; 8. East Butler 15.
Girls Team Scores
1. Malcolm, 123; 2. Milford, 87; 3. Centennial, 84; 4. Palmyra, 74; 5. Raymond Central, 51.5; 6. Wilber-Clatonia, 45.5; 7. East Butler, 24; 8. Tekamah-Herman 6.