Race is on for Tekamah mayor

The race is on.
Tekamah voters will get to choose from at least two candidates when they decide the mayor’s race in November.
In the first week of candidate filings, incumbent mayor Ron Grass filed for his third term in office. Grass is being challenged for the job by Jane Walford who is nearing the end of her first term as a Tekamah City Council member.
Unless a third candidate emerges, a primary election will not be needed.
Walford’s city council seat and the East Ward seat held by Kelly Adamson also are on the ballot this year. No one has yet filed for either seat.
In other filings, Republicans in Supervisor District 7 will need a primary to decide their candidate for the November election. Incumbent Carl Pearson has filed for a second term in office. He will be challenged in the primary by Greg Brummond. In 2018, Brummond was an incumbent Democrat when he was defeated by Pearson in the general election, 218-189.
The odd-numbered districts on the county board will be decided during November’s general election. The recent death of Supervisor Cliff Morrow means new representation for the constituents of District 1. He had held the post for nearly 20 years. A successor is expected to be appointed soon to fill the remaining months of Morrow’s term. That individual then becomes the incumbent and must meet the incumbent deadline to file for the election.
According to a spokesman with the Nebraska Secretary of State, Nebraska law dictates that vacancies on the county board shall be filled by a committee comprised of the county clerk, county attorney and county treasurer. Although the statute doesn’t address when the vacancy must be filled, a different law requires vacancies to be filled within 45 days after a vacancy occurs “unless good cause is shown that the requirement imposes an undue burden.”
If a replacement is not named by the Feb. 15 deadline for incumbents to file, the replacement is allowed to file by the nonincumbent deadline.
District 3 Supervisor Ted Connealy would be seeking his third term. District 5 Supervisor Dale Webster has indicated he will not seek a second term.
Elsewhere in the courthouse, County Surveyor Fred Franklin filed for his sixth term in office. County Clerk Sarah Freidel filed for her third term while County Treasurer Robin Olson is running for her second term. County Sheriff Eric Nick, appointed two years ago to replace Bob Pickell upon his retirement, filed for his first election.
Bill Method and Lance Schuler both have filed for a spot on the Quinnebaugh Township board.
Voters also will pick mayors in Oakland and Lyons. Two council seats in Oakland and Lyons also will be decided.
Seats also are available on the three school boards in the county. In the Tekamah-Herman district, half of the six-member board is elected every two years. In this cycle, Bill Skinner and Paul Potadle are incumbents from Ward 2, which represents rural district patrons from Burt County; Sheryl Stansberry is the incumbent from Ward 3 which represents Tekamah school patrons.
The 2022 election cycle also marks a shift for Burt County at the national level. When Congressional boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 census, Burt County was moved into Nebraska’s Third District, represented by Republican Adrian Smith.
The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15. An incumbent is anyone who holds elective office, including someone who holds one office but wants to run for another. Nonincumbents may file through March 1.
The primary election is set for May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.