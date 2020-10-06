The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raider softball team completed the regular season with a 1-1 showing at the Blue River triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The Raiders fell to Tekamah-Herman 14-13 before defeating the host Blue River Panthers 17-8 in eight innings.
Val Uehling took the loss on the mound for the Raiders, allowing 14 runs on 12 hits while striking out three. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a pair of doubles while scoring four runs and driving in one.
Cailey Stout led the Raider offense with a 4-4 showing at the plate, including a double while driving in three runs. Josie Kahlandt, Emily Miller and Kaitlyn Heinke each added two hits. Kahlandt tripled while scoring two runs and driving in two. Miller scored a run while Heinke doubled, scoring two runs and driving in one. Bobbi Reppert and Kaylee Hilbers also hit safely for LVSS, with Reppert scoring two and driving in three. Hilbers scored one and drove in one. Kristen Schnellenberg and Lillian Poole each scored a run.
The Raiders got out to a slow start against Blue River, falling behind 4-0 before completing their comeback with a 10-spot in the eighth inning.
Josie Kahlandt pitched the win for the Raiders, striking out seven. She also led the Raider offense with a 4-6 showing at the plate, scoring two runs while driving in four. Uehling, Reppert and Miller each added three hits. Uehling had a double among her output, scoring three runs and driving in one. Reppert blasted a solo HR and a triple while scoring three times, driving in one while Miller scored once and drove in one. Stout, Hilbers, Heinke and Alyssa Kotik also hit safely for the Raiders. Stout scored twice and drove in one, Hilbers scored a run while Heinke drove in two and Kotik scored a run. Poole added a pair of runs scored while Kaitlin Mundil scored one.
The Raiders were slated to begin postseason play on Monday, Oct. 5, against Arlington in the Class C Subdistrict 2 tournament at Tekamah.