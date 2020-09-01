The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders softball team came within a breathe of mounting an epic comeback win against visiting Arlington last Tuesday, but a last inning homerun by the Eagles doomed their prospects 18-16.
The Raiders were up 3-0 headed into the top of the fourth when Arlington launched into an 11-run offensive. LVSS countered with a 10-run fifth inning. And would knot the game at 15 in the sixth. But, a three-run blast in the eighth proved to be an insurmountable obstacle.
“The girls showed a lot of heart and determination,” said Raiders head coach Justin McDuffie. “I am happy how they battled back to tie the game and give themselves a chance to win.”
Valerie Uehling and Emily Miller had three hits each to lead the Raiders, Josie Kahlandt had two hits, including a triple, and had one RBI. One of Miller’s hits was a grand slam home run in the fifth inning and led the team with four RBIs. Uehling had two doubles and one RBI. She also led the team with two stolen bases.
On Aug. 22, LVSS had a 12-1 blow-out victory over Fort Calhoun. It was over in three innings thanks to the Raiders’ hot bats. The ladies in blue scored two unanswered runs in the first inning and six in the second..
Uehling was the winning pitcher. She allowed four hits and one run over four innings, striking out five and walking zero.
The Raiders started their season with a 6-4 win on the road at North Bend Central Aug. 20. The game was tied at four when Emma Hilbers took one for the team when she was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, scoring in a run.
Vipers on 3-game winning streak
The NEN Vipers, the Wisner-Pilger,Pender, BRLD softball co-op, added to their win tally last Tuesday with a 13-3 victory over hosts Twin River. The Vipers opened with three unanswered runs in the first inning and never looked back. They added two runs in the second and six more in the third to practically seal the deal.
Marissa Kelly led the team with two hits, including a home run and four RBIs. Reese Kneifl, Maria Ras and Dawson Anderson each had two hits. Kneifl and Anderson each had a double. Ras and Anderson had three RBIs each. Kneifl contributed two RBIs.
Macy Stuhr pitched all four innings. She surrendered two hits and walked three.
“I am very proud of my juniors and seniors and the leadership they showed on and off the field,” said Viper head coach Suzanne Sjuts.
Prior to this win, the Vipers had competed in a tournament held Aug. 22 at the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. They opened with an 11-5 loss to Wahoo at 10 a.m., then downed Falls City 13-5 before finishing with a 13-1 win over Platteview.