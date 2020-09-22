The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder football team defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines 35-0 at home in a non-district game Sept. 11. With the win, the Raiders improved to 2-1, BRLD slipped to 1-2 .
The Raiders started scoring in the first quarter with a 40-yard touchdown run by Beto Valdivia. The senior took the handoff and went around the left side, slipped three tacklers and then followed his blockers into the end zone.
What looked to be a busted coverage play allowed the Raiders to gain 33 yards in the second quarter. Logan View quarterback Riley Hoetfelker hit a wide open receiver on the right hash mark of the Raiders’ 38-yard line while three BRLD defenders were bunched up near the referee in the middle of the field.
A little later, from the Wolverines’ 10-yard line, Hoetfelker rolled to his right with BRLD defenders in pursuit. The defense boxed him in, but the senior found a receiver behind the defense on the 1-yard line and hit him for a touchdown.
Valdivia had another big run in the third quarter. This one started on the Raiders’ 36-yard line. Valdivia went around the right end for a 40-yard gain before being brought down by Elliott Nottlemann.
On the next play, Jacob Purdy took the handoff and outran the defense to score a touchdown. Wolverine defensive back Colten Briggs had a line on Purdy, but Logan View’s Logan Booth had already sited him for a block as he escorted Purdy out of the backfield. Briggs was able to get around Booth, but the blocker got just enough of him to make him miss a diving tackle attempt by less than a foot.
Later, in the third quarter, Valdivia got another handoff on the Wolverine’s 31-yard line. Hunter McNulty had gone in motion prior to the snap and was able to make a critical block which actually took down two defenders who had a shot at the ball carrier. This sprang Valdivia for a big gain around the right end. Briggs was on time and on target, but an effective stiff arm by Valdivia got him into the end zone.
The last score came on a 29-yard pass in the third quarter. Working on 2nd and 14, Hoetfelker sent Miller in motion from right to left. As Miller ran his route, Hoetfelker looked like he was locked on him. The defense bit – most of the crowd was even fooled – until he switched at the last moment and threw to a wide open receiver in the middle of the field.
Logan View had 395 total yards, rushing for 297 yards and 98 yards in the air. BRLD had 307 total yards, 173 passing and 134 on the ground.