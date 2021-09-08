Funeral services for Ramona Hamann were Friday, Sept. 3 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Omaha. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. A Craig native, Ramona passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, surrounded by friends and family, at the age 88,
Ramona, the daughter of Carrie and Victor Nelson, was born in Craig, on April 29, 1933, and grew up there with her sister, Paulina. After graduating from Craig High School, Ramona moved to the city to work at Mutual of Omaha. She married and had three children: Janet Lee Bunderson, Kathy Jo Peterson, and William Eric Bunderson. During her career, Ramona worked for Avis Car Rental Company, the City of Omaha Planning Department and at HDR, Inc., an architectural engineering firm.
In 1987, she married Deryl Hamann, the love of her life, and the two spent their time traveling the world, visiting places like Africa, India and Russia. Although Deryl and Ramona traversed the globe, they made their home in Omaha, a city that they believed in. Throughout their lives, they cultivated the enrichment of the community by supporting its culture and the arts.
Just as they were pillars of the community, they were pillars for their large, loving family. Ramona’s playful, sometimes mischievous nature endeared her to everyone. She was loved deeply by her family and friends, just as she loved those around her.
She was preceded in death by parents, Carrie and Victor; as well as her daughter, Kathy Jo Peterson. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Deryl Hamann; and children: William Eric Bunderson, Janet Lee Bunderson, as well as Karl Hamann, Dan Hamann, Esther (Dan) Brabec and Julie (Ken) Elliott; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Augustana Lutheran Church or Kaneko, an art center in downtown Omaha.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.