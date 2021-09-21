Ranked teams hard on Tiger softball team

Games against some of the top teams in the state made it a rough week for Tekamah-Herman softball. The Tigers went 0-5 in a stretch that included three state-ranked opponents.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers started off at the Raymond Central Triangular on Saturday, Sept. 11.
T-H hung with Raymond Central through three innings before the Mustangs broke through with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the third to pull away for a 13-3 win in four innings. Lacey Petersen suffered the loss in the circle.
The Tigers were held to three hits in the game, with one of them being a solo homer by Emma Wakehouse early in the first inning over the center field fence. It was her second homer of the season and 13th of her career. Petersen and Hannah Rief also hit safely for the Tigers.
Wakehouse scored two of the Tigers’ runs while Ryan Braniff scored the other.
It looked like it’d be the same result in the Tigers’ second game of the day against Malcolm, but T-H made it look interesting. The Clippers, ranked sixth in Class C, had to hold on for an 11-6 win.
The Tiger offense pounded eight hits in the contest, with two of them leaving the park in the fourth inning. Emilia Evasic drilled a two-run homer over the center field fence, her first career homer. That was followed by a three-run bomb by Wakehouse that sailed well over the fence in left center. Wakehouse also drilled a double and scored two runs. Sammie Brodersen, Morgan Lewis, Alicia Clark and Evasic each scored a run apiece.
Tekamah-Herman traveled to Valley to take part in a triangular at DC West on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The first game resulted in a 10-0 loss to the host Falcons. Petersen, Rachel Sadler and Brodersen reached base safely for the Tigers.
They followed that up with a 10-2 loss to Wahoo, ranked third in Class B and sixth overall by the state’s largest daily paper, in a game that went the full seven innings. Lewis led the Tiger offense with two hits. Petersen and Evasic each doubled.
Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Braniff and Brinley Stahr.
The week ended with a 16-2 loss to Class C’s top-ranked Yutan/Mead. A 13-run outburst by the Patriots made the difference in the game. Wakehouse and Sadler had the only hits for the Tigers, with Wakehouse drilling her fourth homer of the season, a solo shot to center.
Tekamah-Herman, 6-12 following Thursday’s game, was slated for action last Saturday, taking part in the Arlington Invite. The host Eagles are ranked seventh in Class C. Raymond Central and DC West also were in the eight-team bracket.
On Tuesday, the Tigers travel to West Point-Beemer for an East Husker Conference encounter before returning to Timmerman Field on Saturday, Sept. 25, for the EHC tournament.
Highway 91 has the highest wildcard average and, at 12-5, the best record of any conference team, but Tekamah-Herman beat the Cyclones earlier in the season. Defending champ NEN was 9-8 heading into last weekend’s games and had the second highest wildcard average of the six EHC squads. Twin River likely will have the third seed when official pairings are released this week. The Tigers were fourth at last Friday’s press deadline, narrowly ahead North Bend Central. West Point-Beemer rounds out the field.