Tiger volleyball player Rylee Lawson recently became only the second player in school history to log 1,000 assists. An assist is a stat that tracks a set that is converted into a kill. Lawson, a junior, has contributed at the varsity level since her freshman year. Only one other T-H player, Caty Gross, right, has topped 1,000 assists. She holds the school mark of 2,856 career assists, compiled during the 2014-2017 seasons. Lawson is now second on the career assist list with 1,052, surpassing Diane Ray Beninato’s 901 career assists during the 1995-98 seasons.