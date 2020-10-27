The Tekamah-Herman Tigers and the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders volleyball teams had a difficult time last week; while BRLD's Wolverines and the Oakland-Craig Knights were victorious.
Two state ranked teams in three nights were too much for coach Manni Belfrage’s Tigers.
The Tigers fell to the Archbishop Bergan Knights, the number-three team in Class D1 by scored of 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 on Oct. 20. Elena jetensky, Brynn Schmidt and Reese Hansen each logged four kills against the Knights as Rylee Lawson passed out 13 assists. Kaitlyn Quick assisted on three blocks for the Tigers. Kennedy Pagels had 13 digs, Aubrynn Sheets added a dozen.
On Oct. 22, the Tigers hosted Howells-Dodge, the number-five team in C2. The Jaguars went home with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-10 win.
Pagels led the Tigers at the net with four kills. Quick and Schmidt added three apiece. Lawson had eight digs to go with her 12 assists. Sheets also cheked in with eight digs.
The Raiders lost both of their matches at the Fort Calhoun triangular Oct. 22. They were defeated by the hosting Pioneers 2-0, and then by the Wisner-Pilger Gators 2-0.
The Wolverines defeated Pender Oct. 20, 3-2. The match saw four BRLD players achieve double-doubles.
Caragan Tietz led the Wolverines with 20 kills and 20 digs. Alexzi Nottelmann had 11 kills and 10 digs. Brooklyn Nolting had 12 digs and a team-high 19 assists. Kinlee Bacon also had 19 assists, as well as 15 digs. She had a team-high three aces. Aubrey Berg also had three aces and led the team with 39 digs. Megan Beutler served for three aces, as well, and had 11 kills. Bella Bonneau had 14 digs and Alyssa Buchholz had seven kills.
The Knights beat Clarkson-Leigh 3-2, Oct. 20. Bailey Helzer had a double-double in the match. She attacked for 37 kills and had 13 digs on defense. Maycie Johnson also had 13 digs. Josie Richards had 50 assists. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 13 digs and served a team-high three aces. Makenna Pearson had five blocks.