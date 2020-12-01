Funeral services for Ray Hladky were held Nov. 28, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial with military honors followed in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away at home in Tekamah on Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 86.
Raymond Joseph Hladky was born to James and Verna (Lajba) Hladky on Oct. 29, 1934, near Rogers, Neb.
He graduated from Linwood High School in 1951 and worked as an ammunition laborer for the National Gypsum Company near Wahoo before joining the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy as a member of the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) from 1955-1959.
Ray married Donna Barnes in Plainview, Neb., on Dec. 19, 1958. They lived for 10 years in North Bend before moving to Tekamah in 1970.
In Tekamah, Ray worked at Sharlo Homes as a draftsman and costman, and later worked for the Ford dealership. He enjoyed polka music, genealogy and Nebraska football.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents; brother, Donald; sister, Vernamae.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter: Kenneth of Escondido Calif., Kathryn of Tekamah and John (I Hwa) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Marcie Brousek of Omaha; brother, Richard Hladky of Fremont, four grandchildren: Jacqueline, James, Rayna, and Veona; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue in care of Mike Bank, 1515 M St, Tekamah, NE 68061.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.