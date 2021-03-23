Who’s ready for a concert?
A real, in-person, sit-in-the-auditorium seats concert.
If that’s you, Tekamah-Herman’s music department has just the ticket, so to speak. The first spring concert since 2019 will be held Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
The concert is open to anyone who wishes to attend but anyone attending must wear a mask.
The senior high band, under the direction of Kaitlyn Wolfe open the program with three selections. The band will be followed by the high school choir who will perform seven selections.
The evening concludes with a performance by the school’s swing choir whose performance ends with a patriotic medley.
The choirs are directed by Michelle Niewohner.
The concert kicks off a busy few weeks for school musicians. On April 23, they will take part in the District Music Contest scheduled for Oakland-Craig High School.
The annual Jazz ‘n’ Stuff concert is set for May 11. The band and choir also will perform at the school’s graduation ceremonies on May 15. The junior high spring concert is set for May 18.