The Herman Volunteer Fire Department had its annual steak feed a couple of weeks ago. And now that I’m getting back to writing about our sweet village, it would be my pleasure to talk about the good folks who were recently honored with awards at this fine event. All these volunteers are extraordinary.
I’ll list them here, although I would much rather gush about them endlessly, and believe me—if you see me on the street, I will.
Gordy Husk: 50-year award. Honestly, this is amazing and touching at the same time that someone, anyone, would be this dedicated. And yet, Gordy, one of our oldest friends, would definitely be the one who would be just that. Thank you.
Lloyd Staples, Jr., also known as Junior: 40-year award. Forty years, goodness me, and always with a soft, caring way about him that we all endlessly appreciate.
Tracy Oliver: 30-year award and Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. Goodness, well deserved, Tracy, old friend. You’re one of the best.
John Tyson: 30-year award. And who doesn’t just love themselves some John Tyson and his boisterous, generous, kind personality. I know I do.
Chris Booth: 30-year award. Chris is a good hearted guy, for certain. Hard working and committed—lucky to have him.
People are also reading…
Mary Oliver: 25-year award and Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. It’s no secret that Mary is so very dear to me and clearly to everyone around her as well. Such an honor to know her and call her friend. Well deserved, darlin’.
Nels Christensen: 20-year award. Salt of the earth, this one, and someone you can always, always depend upon.
Shawn Swan: 10-year award. A great guy, a great friend and certainly a great person for this team.
Joel Hammond: 10-year award. Don’t know him personally, but if he’s on this team you can be sure he’s outstanding.
Tori Goebel: 5-year award. This little lady is so wonderful, kind, hard working. She fits right in with them all.
Kevin Hawkins: Firefighter of the Year Award, Rookie of the Year Award. What an absolute honor for this young man. Clearly well respected by his peers.
Greg Stock: 5-year award. Again, perhaps I don’t know him but all these folks only bring out the best in everyone. He’s in good company.
Congratulations to this dedicated, loving group of souls we all are so proud of. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.