Regaining my holiday spirit

Don’t know about you, but I’ve been crabby lately.
Just ask Jim, my husband. Maybe it’s a post-holiday let down? Maybe it’s the realization our wings have again been clipped, not by poor health, but by a new Covid variant. The air fares to Portugal and its island of Maderia were about half the cost of what they were two years ago. While I typically book our flights in late summer or early fall for our offshore wanderings, this year I waited, unsure of health mandates. Looks like that was a wise move, I wistfully think.
In the meantime, we hosted a small gathering of seven on Thanksgiving Day at our house. Politics was banned from discussions. It was great to talk about old times and new ones.
Our kids like ham balls. No turkey fixed here. Jim and I grind our own ham loaf using a thrift store find. Our goal is at least nine pounds. Chunks of ham and pork roast are fed into the grinding attachment on a vintage stand up mixer.
I get out my mother’s recipe. Even though the card has long been in a plastic sleeve, the paper is browned. Instead of using bread crumbs with the half cup of milk and one well beaten egg, I have modified the recipe to use oatmeal. This year, I only had the “Old Fashioned” type and there were strange lumps in the sauce. (Must put a note on the card to only use quick oatmeal.)
I form the meat into balls, loosely, so there are air holes that will allow the sauce access to the interior when they are baked. The nine pounds we grind make enough to fill three 9 by 13-inch pans. Lids cover our prize and into the freezer they go. The day before a holiday, the sweet sauce will be made. The prize is removed from the freezer, will be adorned with sauce, then transferred to the fridge for thawing.
Thanksgiving. Christmas. Easter.
Jim made his wonderful cornbread stuffing. Always a hit. Oh, there were other dishes, but for my crew, hamballs and dad’s stuffing are the centerpieces.
When everyone is gone, and dishes done up, I love to scan my downstairs. Surfaces that often contain piles are empty and my house is clean, because I make a big push before company comes. Don’t know why I allow piles to grow in the kitchen when we do have an office. Jim commented, “Unless they look at our office, where the piles never go away.” Gotta love astute observations from spouses, right?
After the company was gone and dishes were all done, I completed most of my decorating for Christmas. Now don’t envision an elaborate transformation. I have pared down to a small, 14-inch tree. That is not a typo. My biggest display is my nativity set with heavenly hosts. I put out over 20 angels that I have made, collected or been given over the years.
To remove the temptation to resurrect the floor sample tree I bought from Barry Johnson at Oakland’s Gambles years ago, and I do mean years, I have promised the tree to my daughter, Jane. It is a little sad to think that the only artificial tree I have ever owned will not grace our home but am thrilled that will continue to be used and appreciated into its fourth decade.
Good food. Good company. Warm house. Loving family. Guess I should focus on what I have. “If you don’t enjoy what you have, how could you be happier with more?”
My mood has been lifted just writing about my Thanksgiving. Thanks for reading and hope your mood has been improved too.
Just livin’ in Craig.