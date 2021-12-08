A memorial service for Regena Rice was held Dec. 3, 2021, at Ludvigsen Funeral Chapel in Hooper. Burial followed in Hooper Cemetery. She passed away November 26, 2021, at her home in Lyons. She was 90.
Regena was born July 27, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Wolcott) Thiele, on the family farm just outside of Nickerson. She grew up there and attended school in Nickerson before graduating from Hooper High School.
She was married to Herman J. Addink. They had lived in Sioux Center, Iowa, and Wakefield where she operated a dry cleaning business. They later divorced. Following her marriage to Mack Rice, they lived in Prague and in Fremont. After Mack died, Regena moved to Gifford Tower in Fremont. Later, she moved to Hooper, then Uehling and later to Lyons.
Regena was preceded in death by her husband Mack, a son John, and three sisters. She is survived by two sons, Gary Addink of Lyons and Rick Addink of Winslow; several grand and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cliff Thiele of Texas.
