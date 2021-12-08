 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regena Rice

Regena Rice

Rice rose

A memorial service for Regena Rice was held Dec. 3, 2021, at Ludvigsen Funeral Chapel in Hooper. Burial followed in Hooper Cemetery. She passed away November 26, 2021, at her home in Lyons. She was 90.

Regena was born July 27, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Wolcott) Thiele, on the family farm just outside of Nickerson. She grew up there and attended school in Nickerson before graduating from Hooper High School.

She was married to Herman J. Addink. They had lived in Sioux Center, Iowa, and Wakefield where she operated a dry cleaning business. They later divorced. Following her marriage to Mack Rice, they lived in Prague and in Fremont. After Mack died, Regena moved to Gifford Tower in Fremont. Later, she moved to Hooper, then Uehling and later to Lyons.

Regena was preceded in death by her husband Mack, a son John, and three sisters. She is survived by two sons, Gary Addink of Lyons and Rick Addink of Winslow; several grand and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cliff Thiele of Texas.

Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Stroll is Saturday
Community

Holiday Stroll is Saturday

Tekamah Chamber invites all of Tekamah and surrounding communities to kick off the holiday season Saturday with the Chamber’s annual Holiday Stroll.

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Chatt Center Weekly
Community

Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. Can’t believe it is December already, with Christmas right a…

Gary Olson
Community

Gary Olson

Funeral services for Gary Olson were held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial with “Last Call” was in Lyons …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News