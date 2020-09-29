The Nov. 3 general election is coming quickly and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is reminding voters about the importance of being registered to vote.
“If you want a voice in the election, you need to be registered to vote,” he said. “If a citizen has not registered before, is a new resident of Nebraska, or needs to update their registration, there are several convenient ways to do it.”
Prospective voters can register in person or by mail at their county election office, In Burt County, that’s the county clerk’s office. Registration also is available online through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, NEReg2Vote. The system is very accessible and widely used. A driver’s license or state ID required to complete the process. The Department of Motor Vehicles offices will also register citizens online when they are updating their driver’s license.
According to Evnen, any citizens who are new residents, or who have moved in-state since last registering to vote, or have changed their name since the last election, need to act. Also, high school students who turn 18 before Nov. 6 can register to vote. Citizens have until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 for in-person registration, or Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, for the postmark deadline for mailed-in registrations as well as for online, Department of Motor Vehicles, and other agencies (including deputy registrars).
Oct. 23 also is the deadline to ask to have an early voting ballot mailed to you. For those who wish to return their ballots by mail, the United States Postal Service is recommending mailing your early ballot by Oct. 27. Voters can track their mailed in ballot once they are returned on the Secretary of State’s Web site.
Voters also have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be opened for the general election, set for Nov. 3. For information, regarding early voting and/or tracking your mail-in ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s Web site https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting
Secretary Evnen announced last week that the final list of candidates for offices across the state has been reviewed and certified by his office.
The 2020 general election ballot will also allow voters to vote on expanding casino gambling and new limits on payday lending. Information on the initiatives is available at the Secretary of State’s Web site.
On the ballot this year, incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is being challenged officially by Democrat Chris Janicek. His party, however, is promoting the write-in candidacy of Omaha activist Preston Love, Jr., following the disclosure of an inappropriate message Janicek sent about a female member of his campaign staff.
First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is being challenged by former state senator Democrat Kate Bolz.
Few contested local races are on the ballot.
County supervisors is districts 2, 4 and 6 are up for election. Incumbent Republicans Dave Schold, Paul Richards and Gary “Bird” Swanson all are running unopposed from their respective districts.
The biggest question for Tekamah voters is the proposed swimming pool bond. Voters are being asked to fund up to $3.8 million in bonds to construct a new pool
Tekamah City Council has one incumbent and one newcomer in races. Current council Gary Anderson is asking West Ward voters for another term while Matt Cass is looking to represent voters from the East Ward.
On the Tekamah-Herman school board, two city seats and the Herman area seat are up for grabs. From the Tekamah city ward, incumbents Mandyn Pruess and Burt Rogers are unopposed as is Chris Booth who is seeking to keep the Herman seat.