Regular meeting notice

The Board of Education of Tekamah-Herman Schools will meet in regular session on January 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM in the school auditorium, 112 North 13th Street Tekamah, Nebraska.  An agenda of the subjects to be considered, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent.  This meeting may be conducted electronically.  Please contact the Superintendent’s office for a Zoom link.  The Board shall have the right to modify the agenda at the public meeting when convened.

