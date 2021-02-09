Relay flowers to brighten your day

Nothing brightens a gloomy winter day, or symbolizes hope, better than a bouquet of fresh flowers.
Orders are now being taken for the Relay For Life fundraiser, “Blooms of Hope.” Money raised during the project supports research, education, advocacy and patient service programs provided by the American Cancer Society.
Advance orders will be taken through Monday, Feb. 15. Daffodils will be delivered the week of March 8.
Through the program, a bouquet of 10 cut stems is $10 Mini potted daffodils, or potted hyacinths are $15.
Orders can be placed at a variety of outlets around the city or at the Plaindealer office.