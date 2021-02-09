 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Relay flowers to brighten your day

Relay flowers to brighten your day

Nothing brightens a gloomy winter day, or symbolizes hope, better than a bouquet of fresh flowers.

Orders are now being taken for the Relay For Life fundraiser, “Blooms of Hope.” Money raised during the project supports research, education, advocacy and patient service programs provided by the American Cancer Society.

Advance orders will be taken through Monday, Feb. 15. Daffodils will be delivered the week of March 8.

Through the program, a bouquet of 10 cut stems is $10 Mini potted daffodils, or potted hyacinths are $15.

Orders can be placed at a variety of outlets around the city or at the Plaindealer office.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Walter Graham, Jr.
Obituaries

Walter Graham, Jr.

Memorial services for Walter Graham, Jr. were Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors were conducted by…

Fr. Victor Novak
Obituaries

Fr. Victor Novak

Funeral services for Father Victor Novak were Jan. 22, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial was in Oakdale Cemetery, rural Oakda…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News