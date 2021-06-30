Relay For Life in the starting blocks

The middle of summer means it’s again time to show your support for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Burt County Area.
Relay officials said last week that a new item is available this year. Yard signs donated by Oakland Independent and Lyons Mirror Sun are available for a suggested donation of $10.
The 24” x 18” signs are blank on one side so it can be personalized by the donor, while the other states: “We Support Relay.” A removable piece grommeted at the bottom notes the date and time of the current Relay and a metal h-stake makes it ready to display.
To get your sign, contact any of these Relay For Life team members with your order: Becky Anderson at Washington County Bank; Vicki Lindberg, 402-380-8243; Hilda Benne, 402-380-0926; or Sara Cameron, 402-870-1438. Quantities are limited.
Relay For Life of the Burt County Area also is sponsoring a Corporate Sponsorship Quiz Contest. The contest asks participants to name all of their 31 corporate sponsors in the county.
The contest starts at the opening of Relay Week on July 8 and runs through Monday, July 19 at noon. You can pick up a form to complete at either newspaper office or from any of the above Relay team members.
Drop off the completed quiz form at the booth Relay For Life will be having at the Burt County Fair. These forms will also be available at the booth along with a poster listing the sponsors. While there, you also can view Relay’s online auction items. The contest winner will be announced Monday, July 19, around 6 p.m. and presented with a gift basket donated by the American Cancer Society.
In case of several forms with all correct answers, the winner will be determined by a random drawing.
More information regarding activities planned for Relay Week, July 8-14, will be released soon, as will instructions on how to participate in the Relay’s online auction at www.biddingowl.com.