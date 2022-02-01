Remembering more from a Christmas trip

In 2008, my husband and I traveled to Puerto Rico over Christmas vacation. I so enjoyed recalling that time with Jim and writing about it in January. I realized there were more vignettes (definition: “a brief evocative description, account, or episode”) to capture on paper.
We met a fascinating couple. Oscar was originally from Cuba but had acquired US citizenship. He had a pleasant middle age plumpness to his form and an engaging smile. Oscar had worked as a meteorologist in Cuba, Europe and for NOAA in the United States. Wikipedia says, “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is an American scientific and regulatory agency within the United States Department of Commerce that forecasts weather, monitors oceanic and atmospheric conditions, charts the seas, conducts deep sea exploration, and manages fishing and protection of marine mammals and endangered species in the U.S. exclusive economic zone.”
Wow! That’s a lot. His new Russian wife was a dark-haired attractive woman with fire in her eyes. She shared that her daughter was in the United States.
Their interaction as a couple was pleasant enough. That image was shattered the first time we were alone with her. She readily confided that she was unsure if she’d stay with Oscar after she obtained American citizenship. I was blindsided by this confidence but knowing her secret certainly added interest to watching them as a couple.
We went on a tour to the El Yunque National Forest. I had never heard of this place before, but it is under the protection of the U.S. Forest Service. Additionally, it is the only tropical rain forest under their care.
The hike through this diverse area was fascinating as I love jungle foliage. Near the end of the hike, a cool pool of water, fed by a waterfall was enjoyed by our tour group. I do vividly remember that I didn’t want to leave and was the last one to exit the soothing waters after a sweat generating hike.
At the end of the trail, I found Jim in deep conversation with our tour bus driver, one professional driver to another, about equipment and road dangers.
He learned that these tours were conducted using owner-operator vans, often single proprietorships, who are in competition with each other. Our driver left to check on other passengers.
Immediately, another driver approached Jim and said, “Are you on that guy’s tour?” Jim confirmed that he was. Then, with a smile, the second driver said, “Don’t worry, he’s a nice guy, but make sure he stays on his meds.” Without missing a beat, Jim recognized typical driver banter and retorted, “Oh, yeah. He told me about you. He said you were in rehab together.”
That got a big laugh. The competing driver parted by saying, “Have a good tour.”
After Jim recalled this incident, he said, “Truck drivers are the same everywhere.” I thought, yes, characters every one.
While Jim and I had a wonderful time escaping the snow and cold, we discovered our kids did not relish having their parents gone over the holidays. It was the last trip we took over Christmas.
Love livin’ in Craig.
P.S. Maybe another week I’ll write about eating horse meat and attending a cock fight. Stay tuned.