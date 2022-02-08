Renshaw ousted as county assessor

In the final year of her seventh term in office, County Assessor Joni Renshaw resigned Jan. 28.
But it wasn’t exactly a smooth parting. Her resignation followed a presentation by representatives from the property Tax Administrators Office at the Nebraska Department of Revenue and a request by the county board that she step down.
While the board passed a motion asking her to resign, because Renshaw is an elected official the board cannot order her resignation.
Renshaw started working in the assessor’s office in 1973 and won her first term as assessor in 1994.
But a 47-year career in public service came to an abrupt halt at the county board’s Jan. 28 meeting.
The board had expressed concerns to the Property Tax Administration over assessment practices in Renshaw’s office. A Jan. 6, 2022 report from the PTA states that following the 2021 statewide review the PTA said it was not possible to determine a level of value for residential property in Burt County. That finding prompted a more through audit by the department.
“As a result of the review/audit by Division teammates, it is evident that the assessment practices of the assessor are inadequate,” the report states.
“Is this a way to get rid of me?” Renshaw asked. “Dave asked me three years ago if I was ready to retire.”
“Is that a resignation?” board chairman Dave Schold asked.
“It can be,” Renshaw replied.
The Nebraska Constitution requires taxes on real property “be levied by valuation uniformly and proportionally ...” the report stated.
It said the principle of uniformity had bene violated by what appears to be selective reappraisal for sold properties for residential and commercial classes property. It said the valuation methods submitted by Renshaw does not adequately explain why sold properties were valued in a materially different manner than unsold properties.
What the report called “a history of making unequitable changes “ triggered meetings between PTA representatives and Renshaw starting in October of 2020. In December of that year Renshaw was told that sales bias had been observed in three of the prior six years.
The 2021 review again showed a disparity between sold and unsold properties Sold property values increased by 20 percent in 2021 while value of unsold property only went up 5 percent. The disparity occurred in every town in the county with the largest differences being seen in Tekamah.
State law also requires all real property be inspected and reviewed no less than every six years. The report showed some properties had not been inspected since 2004 and that documentation of review dates is inconsistent. The report goes on to state that properties within the residential and commercial classes are not uniformly assessed.
The report also claims Renshaw showed “a fundamental disengagement with the appraisal done on property in Burt County.”
The division’s review process also found 65 homestead applications that had not been filed on a timely basis. The county was given 30 days to add the applications which was completed.
The department placed Renshaw on probation for a year and listed 15 corrective measures to be undertaken under the review of the county board.
Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen said if any of the 15 are not completed within the described time allotted, a hearing would have to be held to determine why.
She said the same reviews are done in every county in the state and that similar issues have arisen in other counties. “The ones that aren’t addressing the problems have resigned.”
Schold also read a letter, part of which states it finds Renshaw “does not want to shoulder the responsibility of making fair and equitable valuations of the properties in Burt County.”
It went on to state “we feel there is a lack of desire and capability at the assessor level in Burt County.”
Supervisor Carl Pearson told Renshaw he was perhaps her biggest supporter on the board, but he was concerned by the apparent lack of fairness and equity in setting values.
Renshaw said she felt “free” after the discussions. “I haven’t been able to sleep the last three weeks.
About a half an hour after the meeting with the department officials ended, County Attorney Edmond Talbot presented the board with Renshaw’s letter of resignation.
The board accepted the letter and, as Renshaw suggested, appointed Deputy Assessor Katie Hart to take over the office on a temporary basis. Schold said the job had been offered to Deputy Assessor Jeanice Bowers, but she didn’t want the job.
The board had 45 days to appoint someone to fill out the remainder of Renshaw’s term.
Decatur man Ryan Chytka is the only person who, as of late last week, had filed to be elected county assessor.