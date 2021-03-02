Repair work extensive, but broken water line not a budget-buster

Work on Scott Ave planned for April 1 completion
A water line break may have blown a hole beneath a city street, but fixing it isn’t expected to blow a hole in the city’s budget.
Probably.
Among the infrastructure casualties from the record cold spell in mid February was a water line beneath the street on Scott Ave.
The street runs from 20th near Highway 32 on the city’s western edge, up the hill north before turning west to the intersection with 21st.
When the line broke, the city needed the help of a private plumbing company to help make repairs because the city doesn’t have the heavy equipment necessary to do the work under the extreme conditions. A crew worked all night to restore water service to the Summit Heights neighborhood, although area residents were required to boil their drinking water as a precaution.
But the repair work revealed cavernous voids beneath the street. The city’s engineer, John Zwingman, told Tekamah City Council Thursday night that filling those voids has to become the first order of business.
But there’s a catch.
The voids are several feet in diameter and Zwingman admitted he doesn’t know how far the voids extend from the corner, either down the hill to the south or to the west. He said he believes most of it moved south and the dirt may eventually make its way through the sanitary sewer system if it found its way into the manhole at the bottom of the street.
But voids may extend to the west, too. Neighbors there have complained for upwards for three years that the street was sinking.
The major concern is that the street may indeed collapse, taking the new water line with it.
Zwingman told the council he has seen two collapsed intersections during his career, “neither of them had the voids this street does.”
The plan is to fill the voids with a mixture of sand and clay, no matter how extensive the voids are found to be. Zwingman estimated that work to cost at least $95,000.
After that work is done, a paving company will come in and repave the street, including about half of each driveway in the work area. That part of the job is estimated at $120,000.
Because of the emergency nature of the work, the city doesn’t have to seek bids for either part of the job. Zwingman already has contractors lined up to do the work. He expected the company doing the fill work could be at work as soon as March 1. The paver will be in shortly after. Zwingman said that company is contracted to start a different job April 1 and will have to have the work here done by then.
But once the paving work starts, residents inside the work zone will not have access to their driveways.
“It sound terrible to say,” Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said, “but that’s the way it has to be.”
Zwingman said contracts will be prepared for the jobs but they weren’t yet ready Thursday night.
The council granted permission to proceed and will likely have a financing plan in place by the March 11 meeting. Council members said several options were available to them, including moving money from other city departments or arranging traditional bank financing.
In other business Feb. 25, the council:
—Started the process of paying for the new swimming pool.
For the short term, the council passed with the emergency clause Ordinance 1310 which authorizes not more than $350,000 in bond anticipation notes. Cody Wickham—a representative of D.A. Davidson, the compnay handling the financing for the project—said the notes serve as bridge financing to help pay up-front expenses before the project is converted to permanent financing.
The council also addressed that end of it, hearing first reading of Ordinance 1311 which authorizes the issuance of the bonds voters approved last fall.
Although the council is not yet ready to issue the bonds, Wickham suggested getting the process going now in the event now in the event it becomes necessary to move quickly later this year.
Although funding soon will be in place soon for the new pool, no decision was made Thursday night on opening the old one for the 2021 season. Inclement weather has prevented the needed inspection work from taking place.
The council is expected to revisit the matter March 11.
—Passed through the emergency clause Ordinance 1309 which extends the registrations for all-terrain driven in the city. Registrations previously expired March 31. Under the ordinance, registrations now run on a calendar year, Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Any current registrations are good through the end of the year.
The ordinance mirrors the one passed Feb. 11 that grants the same registration period for golf carts.