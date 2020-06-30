Tekamah-Herman grad Preston Walford just missed out on a shot at back-to-back wins at the 2020 Men’s Open at Northridge Country Club.
Walford carded a 27-hole total of 107 in the championship flight, three shots behind his winning score a year ago. But this time, Hunter Giesselmann was one shot better, claiming the title with a 106, two-under par on the Northridge links.
Continuing the tight scoring, John Spellerberg, Keith Eriksen and Jason Peterson tied for third at 108.
Ryan Kaeding won the first flight with an 18-hole score of 76. Second flight honors went to Brody Rogers with his 79. Larry Nelson topped the Senior flight with an 83.
2020 Northridge Men’s Open
Championship Flight (27 holes)
1. Hunter Giesselmann, 106; 2. Preston Walford, 107; 3. (tie)John Spellerberg, Keith Eriksen, Jason Peterson, 108.
First Flight (18 holes)
1. Ryan Kaeding, 76; 2. (tie) Gil Johnson, Sam Prue, 77.
2nd Flight (18 holes)
1. Brody Rogers, 79; 2. Chuck Rogers, 82; 3. Ty Kaup, 84; 4. Kelly Shaney, 86.
Senior Flight (18 holes)
1. Larry Nelson, 83; 2. Karl Adamson, 84; 3. John Bromm, 85; 4. Rich Smiley, 87.