Required upgrades to emergency management capability sought for Burt Co.

Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa brought a handful of requests before the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Dec. 28. Each of them included a price tag not covered in the budget that was approved before Donawa was hired
The items listed were updates to systems used for managing emergencies and are required by the State of Nebraska, Donawa said. Included were: software for recording incidents involving first responders; a county-level emergency dispatch update; and a reverse 9-1-1 system.
Emergency reporting software tracks, records and correlates all data entered about any emergency incident on a phone, tablet or computer. In doing so, Donawa said he could better tabulate expenses and write grants to cover those expenses.
The software would give him 20/20 hindsight into each incident for review with about 700 system reports. This gives him the ability to analyze the response and make suggestions for safety and other adjustments.
Another benefit of the software is the ability for Donawa to be proactive in emergency management. The program would allow him to enter pre-incident planning data, upload occupancy-related files and create an audit trail of all actions taken on a building, from the initial plan intake to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.
This may be useful in Donawa’s other role, as Planning and Zoning manager. The software carries a price tag of $1,000 per year, he said.
The next item on the to-do list was to acquire an upgrade to the county dispatch structure. Donawa said a new computer-aided dispatch system could be utilized by dispatchers, call-takers and 9-1-1 operators to prioritize and record incident calls, identify the status and location of responders in the field, and effectively dispatch responding personnel.
Emergency responders in the field can receive messages initiated by CAD systems via their mobile data terminals, radios and cell phones, he said. CAD systems may also interface with a geographic information system, an automatic vehicle location system, a caller identification system and logging recorders.
A unified CAD system interfaces with multiple agencies such as law enforcement, fire and EMS and provides communication across multiple agencies and jurisdictions, Donawa said. This useful system would cost the county $2,007.50 per year.
“The county needs a Reverse 9-1-1 system,” Donawa told the supervisors. “These calls reach the community to deliver warnings and safety instructions.”
Calls on the Reverse 9-1-1 system, also known as the Citizen Emergency Notification system, would be made simultaneously to all the phones within a designated area to warn residents of evacuations, natural disasters, hazardous conditions, Amber alerts, Silver alerts or dangerous suspects.
The automated calls would go through a designated administrator (in this case Donawa) before going out to the general public. All landlines—listed and unlisted—in the county’s 9-1-1 database would receive a call. Mobile phones would also receive calls and texts.
There are two systems used in the area, Donawa said. Big Red is used in Washington and Cuming Counties while AlertSense is used by Thurston and Douglas Counties. AlertSense is the less expensive option at $3,500 per year.
AlertSense includes the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System used by FEMA. This would facilitate alerting and coordinating emergency efforts, said Donawa, by turning response plans into actionable task lists and delivering them to assigned teams.
It would also allow the emergency manager to track the crisis response and recovery. This would make it easier to adapt quickly with his team on status changes.
The board is expected to vote on purchasing these items at its next meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12.