OK, so maybe it’s not his dream job in retirement, but that’s still a pretty good job.
Recently retired Extension Educator John Wilson is now on the staff at First Northeast Bank. He’ll be handling commercial loans as he works his way into ag and other services.
Following his retirement earlier this year after four decades as an Extension Educator Wilson knew that he wanted to do something in his retirement. But part of the deal, too, was he wanted to be working while his wife, Patty, was working. She works three days a week at Burt County Museum.
“I’d always said my dream job would be stocking shelves at Bomgaars,” he said with his familiar quick wit. “That’s my favorite store. I’m in there every other day and know where just about everything is.”
He went so far as to apply for that job when he noticed an opening. The hours weren’t the best for him, neither were the days, but he applied anyway.
The application asked for references.
That’s when the dominoes started to fall.
Wilson asked Roy Miller if he’d be a reference for him. Wilson knew Miller from his years associated with 4-H programs.
Miller also happens to be president of First Northeast.
“I asked him if he’d be a reference and he said he would,” Wilson said. “Then he asked what I was looking for. When I told him, he said, ‘Why didn’t you talk to me.’
“So I did.”
It turns out the bank needed another set of hands so an officer could be in the building at all times.
Wilson, who started about two weeks ago, said it’s been an eye-opening experience so far.
“The amount of regulation banks have to work through is unbelievable,” he said.
But banking is almost the polar opposite of how Wilson had spent all of his professional life and much of the time before that.
“Everything I’d done previously had dealt with the production side, not so much with the economic side, he said. “But that production knowledge will come in handy,”
The job has been attractive because, he said, he gets to work with a lot of the same people he knew from his previous life. He said he always had a good working relationship with the staff at First Northeast, using their facilities for many different meetings and workshops. His retirement party from the Extension service was even held there. Plus, he gets to work the same days as his wife: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, during normal business hours.
And, yes, he realizes he’s following in the footsteps of a previous Extension man, Joe Roh, who had a long career at the same bank.
“It goes farther than that,” Wilson said. “His predecessor, Bernie LeMaster, was an Extension man before he went into banking. The guy who was there before me, Ron Puls, also went into the financial services industry.
“But I don’t intend to retire as many times as Joe did.”
And Bomgaars is still his favorite store.