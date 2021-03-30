Reunions possible in 2021, but no Alumni Banquet

Just to be safe, they’re not doing it this year either.
Tekamah-Herman Alumni Association president Leslee Brenneis announced recently that the group will not host the annual alumni banquet again this year. The banquet also was not held in 2020 as the cornovirus pandemic was taking hold.
“The Tekamah-Herman Alumni Association has made the responsible decision to postpone the annual Memorial Day weekend banquet one more year,” Brenneis wrote in a statement. “Due to health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the association encourages smaller, socially distanced class celebrations and graduate gatherings.”
Classes still may gather as they see fit and other alumni themed events can be held.
For example, Burt County Museum will host its annual “Coffee on the Porch,” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.
Proprietors of local venues also say they are open to hosting alumni events, indeed some have already been have been contacted.
A year ago, directed health measures prevented large gatherings, either indoors or out. With those restrictions lifted, so far, this year, Brenneis said some classes who could not meet in 2020 plan to reunite this year. That’s in addition to reunions that could be held for the honored classes of 1961, 1971, 1996 and 2011.
Brenneis urged alumni to “stay tuned for information about several alumni and community sponsored open houses and activities to be held Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021.”