Richard Aliano

Word has been received of the death of Tekamah native Richard Lee Aliano. He passed away Oct. 28, 2021, at his Moultrie, Georgia home. He was 85.
A private inurnment was held at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
Richard was born Dec. 18, 1935, to the late Hank and Myrtle Aliano and was a 1954 graduate of Tekamah High.
Richard served as an accountant and comptroller at Destiny, a modular home manufacturer based in Moultrie. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Moultrie. Watching sports, officiating softball games, loyally supporting the Colquitt County Packers and Nebraska football team, and working outside in his yard brought him great joy. He proudly served the United States, as he was an Army veteran who received the National Defense Service Medal of Good Conduct.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean (Kortenber) Aliano.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey L. Aliano and Richard A. Aliano, both of Moultrie; sister, Jo Alice Chamberlain of Tekamah.
Cobb Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. An online guest registry is available at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.